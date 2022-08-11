How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21. It can easily be downloaded by anyone who owns the main game.

After the arrival of The Wild Update, several bugs were found that needed fixing, so the developers quickly released this incremental update to fix them.

The update doesn't necessarily have any major feature additions. Instead, it fixes a plethora of bugs to make the game smoother.

Since the Bedrock Edition is already in the 1.19.20 version, Mojang is gearing up to release the 1.19.30 version by trying out some changes in a beta preview version.

Steps to easily download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21

1) Head to the Xbox app

All players who have bought the game will be able to download the beta preview from Xbox app as well (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those who have bought the Bedrock Edition of the game must have a working Microsoft and Xbox account through which they made the purchase. This will give the players access to download and try out any beta & preview version.

To download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21, players will need to open the Xbox app on their device.

2) Search and install the beta & preview app

Search for the beta preview game version on the Xbox app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once on the Xbox app, players will need to search for Minecraft. Once the search is complete, the app will show several versions and DLCs for the game.

Here, players can search for the Preview version. This is where they will be able to download the latest Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21.

Players can simply head to the application page and search for the install button. Since players have purchased the original game, this beta preview version will also be available for them to download.

Players can check the rest of the details of the game version by going into the 'More' tab at the bottom of the introduction page. Remember, this will be downloaded as a completely separate game altogether.

3) Open the game and play normally

The new beta preview game version can be played normally (Image via Mojang)

Once players have installed the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21, they will need to search for it on their device since it is a new app.

The game can normally be opened to test out all the new changes that come with the beta preview. This new version will not have any saved worlds. Hence, players can create a new world in order to play.

If they want, they can also turn on the vanilla experimental settings from the world settings list. This will also enable them to test all the new features Mojang is working on, like the long-awaited spectator mode.

The patch notes of the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.30.21 are available on the official website of the game.

