What does 'Vanilla Experiments' mean in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Vanilla Experiments is a fascinating setting in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. As a vast sandbox game that keeps getting updates, there is so much content to go around that it's nearly impossible to know how everything works. Since it's already been established that Vanilla Experiments is a setting, let's try to learn more about it.

After the successful release of their biggest update yet, The Caves and Cliffs Update, Mojang is now gearing up to release a new 1.19 The Wild Update sometime in 2022. As Java Edition players continue to get snapshots with future features, normal Bedrock Edition players can also get a feel for future updates with the Vanilla Experiments setting; however, they may come with some flaws and bugs.

What does Vanilla Experiments do, and how to enable it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

How to toggle this setting in a Minecraft Bedrock Edition world

When players enter the game, they will need to make a new world where they can test these experimental features. Players must never turn this setting on in any previous worlds where they have made progress and advancements, as the world may get corrupted or crash.

The toggle can be switched on only when the player is out of the world (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition)

Once the world list opens, players can press the Edit button on the right-hand side of each world to open the Settings tab. From there, they can scroll down to the toggle named Vanilla Experiments. As soon as they do this, a prompt will pop up, warning players about the dangers of crashes and bugs that may come with the experimental features. Players can proceed, and the game will create a copy of the world where the feature will be enabled.

Once players enter that particular world, they will be able to see new and upcoming features. However, they might have to find some other settings on the World settings page that can be used to get features that you can't get using the Vanilla Experiments toggle.

Wild Update toggle in the World settings

Wild update toggle now enables all the new upcoming features (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition)

Since the new update is right around the corner, almost all players want to see the new features and mobs coming to the 1.19 The Wild Update. However, these new features can no longer be found under the Vanilla Experiments settings but have been moved to the Wild Update toggle. If players want to see the new sculk blocks, frogs, and other upcoming features, they will need to change this setting. It can be easily found near the Vanilla Experiment toggle.

None of this means that the Vanilla Experiments toggle is completely useless. When an update is in its early stages, Mojang does release certain features under this toggle, but later shifts them to a new one.

