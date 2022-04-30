What to and what not to expect from Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is coming soon to the popular sandbox title with loads of new features and changes. Mojang is known to release constant new updates to hook up players and keep them interested in the game for a long time.

With this update, there are loads of things for players to look forward to. However, some of them might not make it to the final update.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback:

redsto.ne/22w16a Do you hear that?Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback: Do you hear that?Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback:redsto.ne/22w16a https://t.co/ULd3iIh3hn

Over the past few weeks, Mojang has started releasing several snapshots and beta preview versions of the game where they test new features that will come into the game. These snapshots are available to common players as well, so that they can give feedback and see what the game developers are working on.

In these snapshots, we saw several things being added, changed and even removed.

Features that will most likely be added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update and those which will most likely not

As of now, the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is still under development, hence no one knows for certain which features will be added. However, as the snapshots are released, people are starting to notice the pattern of the addition and removal of features by which it can be determined.

Features that will most likely come in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Since the Minecraft Live event in 2021, players already know all the major features that will be released to the game. In the event, Mojang introduced the update and started showcasing the features that they will add.

They showed two brand new mobs, five new mobs, a few items, and much more. However, some of them were not announced but were later added to the snapshots.

Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamps are two new biomes that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Both will contrast each other as one is a dense forest with frogs and fireflies, while the other is a dark and horrifying biome deep underground, where the warden dwells.

Frog, Warden, Allay (Image via Mojang)

In terms of mobs, there are a total of four new mobs that have been confirmed for the update: The Warden, Frog, Tadpole and Allay.

The Warden is arguably the strongest and scariest mob ever to be added to the game, and will only be summoned in the Deep Dark. Frogs and Tadpoles will spawn in the Mangrove Swamps, and Allay is a cute friendly mob that will spawn in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

New blocks (Image via Mojang)

New blocks like Mud, Sculk, Reinforced Deepslate and Mangrove tree wood will be added along with the biomes. Mud can be crafted into packed mud and new types of mud bricks, a variety of sculk blocks will generate in Deep Dark with different properties, and a new type of wood will be released with the new Mangrove trees.

New items (Image via Mojang)

Other than this, there are several other features that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. The new Swift Sneak enchantment will help players walk faster while sneaking. Several new advancements will come along with the new mobs and biomes.

Boats with chests will be a new non-mob entity that will help players store more items while in the ocean. Echo Shards, Recovery Compass, new Music Disc '5', Goat Horns, and many more will be released soon.

Unreleased features that may or may not come in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

As players are seeing the development of the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, they have started to notice that some of the features have not yet been released in the snapshots, or have been removed from it.

Fireflies and copper horns (Image via Mojang)

One of these unreleased features is the Firefly Mob. It was announced back in 2021, but since then, it has not been released in any of the snapshots. Copper horns are one of the items that were added to one of the beta previews in Bedrock Edition, however they have now been removed and were not added to the latest snapshot alongside goat horns.

Other than this, people are also sad to see that Birch Forest and regular Swamp biomes are not getting a generation overhaul.

Edited by Saman