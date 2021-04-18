With every new snapshot and beta release, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update is coming closer. This week's beta version finally adds new large caves.

The much-awaited Caves and Cliffs Update completely overhauls the world generation in Minecraft. For a long time, caves and mountains received no changes in the game. After the beautiful nether update, Mojang is ready to drop another great update this year.

Finally, Bedrock players can enjoy the new caves on their devices. This week's release focuses on caves and fixes bugs from previous versions. Players can experience the new noise caves, waterlogged caves, and aquifers.

This article informs players on how to download the Minecraft beta 1.16.230.56 for Bedrock Edition.

Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update: Developers announce major changes to release date

How to download Minecraft beta 1.16.230.56 for Bedrock Edition

Image via Minecraft

The beta release is available for Windows, Xbox, and Pocket Edition. Players can try out the experimental features on any of these devices. But first, the players need to know that:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

Advertisement

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms?

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can opt-in and out of the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app . Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.*

. Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.* Android players can opt-in and out from the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store .

. Please bear in mind that un-enrolling from the Minecraft Beta can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

Image via Minecraft Wiki

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Xbox Opt-Out Steps

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 Opt-Out Steps

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Advertisement

Mobile players can turn on/off the experimental Caves and Cliffs feature while creating a new world. By doing this, players will create a world on the current official version 1.16.

Source: Minecraft Official site