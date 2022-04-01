How to download Minecraft Beta & Preview 1.18.30.32/33

The latest Minecraft Beta & Preview has been released for Bedrock Edition. Every week, a Snapshot, Beta, and Preview are released for gamers to try out as the game moves closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of The Wild Update (1.19). This week's new release features the Warden and Ancient Cities.

Both of these features are for the new Deep Dark biome that was recently introduced. Here's how to download and install the Minecraft Beta & Preview and what to expect this week.

Downloading the latest Minecraft Beta & Preview: A complete guide

The Preview is for certain versions of Bedrock Edition that have access to it, while the Beta is for the others. The Beta is version 1.18.30.32 and the Preview is version 1.18.30.33.

On Windows, here's how to opt into the Beta:

Search for "Xbox Insider Hub" on the store. Download the application or simply open it if it's already installed. Click "Join" on the Beta. Read all terms and conditions before confirming and click once more to officially join. Open up and play with the new Beta.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud We don't have the /locatebiome command in Bedrock yet, but you can use /locate ancientcity in today's Minecraft Beta/Preview. We don't have the /locatebiome command in Bedrock yet, but you can use /locate ancientcity in today's Minecraft Beta/Preview. https://t.co/8qtT4vALlo

Xbox players can do the same on the Insider App, which can be found on their version of the Microsoft store. Android players can find the opt-in on the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store.

The updated Deep Dark has chests and the Warden (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Here's how to get the Preview:

iOS users can visit this website. There is a list of supported platforms and instructions on how to proceed.

Windows players can visit this site. As long as they own Bedrock Edition, there should be no trouble installing.

Xbox Insiders (the Preview is not available to all Xbox users) can follow the instructions above.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Find out about today’s frightening Beta and Preview, and take a moment out from all the sniffing, skulking, and shrieking to give us your feedback:



redsto.ne/beta18U3-5 Delve into the Deep Dark, stay silent around sculk shriekers, and watch out for the warden!Find out about today’s frightening Beta and Preview, and take a moment out from all the sniffing, skulking, and shrieking to give us your feedback: Delve into the Deep Dark, stay silent around sculk shriekers, and watch out for the warden!Find out about today’s frightening Beta and Preview, and take a moment out from all the sniffing, skulking, and shrieking to give us your feedback:🌐 redsto.ne/beta18U3-5 https://t.co/Jnpg7r4bb2

Here's what the crafters can look forward to when they install the newest Beta & Preview:

The Warden has finally been added to the game.

The Warden spawns in the Deep Dark and uses vibrations to find players.

Alternatively, they can smell players, too.

Multiple Wardens are underneath the Sculk Shriekers and will crawl out if alerted.

The Warden will get angrier with each vibration it feels.

Shields will be disabled from a Warden strike.

Ancient Cities are now found in the Deep Dark.

No mobs will spawn there.

Chests are guarded by Sculk Shriekers and Sculk Sensors.

Reinforced Deepslate is a brand new block that can only be found here.

For more information, visit the official Mojang site.

Edited by R. Elahi