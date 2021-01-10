How to download Minecraft Java edition snapshots in 2021

Minecraft snapshots are a great way for players to sneak a peek at upcoming versions before they are even released.

Snapshots are defined as testing versions of Minecraft that are released before the full version. These versions are typically unrefined. They can have bugs, and features in a snapshot might be completely different before the full release. Players should not expect whatever they encounter in a snapshot will still be there during full release.

Nevertheless, Minecraft snapshots can be quite fun for players to explore, as it gives everyone an inside look at what Minecraft is developing.

Using Minecraft Java Edition snapshots

Image via minecraft.net

Minecraft Java edition snapshots are not downloadable to players. Players actually must locate the snapshot in their Minecraft launcher.

Finding the snapshot

Image via Minecraft \Image via Minecraft

When players first launch Minecraft, this launcher should appear. Before pressing play and starting the game, players must press "Installations," which can be found at the top of the launcher.

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

First, players must make sure they have "Snapshots" checked in the upper right corner. This will ensure that snapshot versions will be run in a separate game directory. This will ensure that the snapshot will not corrupt the other worlds a player may have.

Players then must hit "New..." within the installations menu. Snapshots will not automatically pop up in the installations menu as snapshots are not officially released versions.

Image via Minecraft

Clicking "New" on the previous page will open up a new page where players can create new installations. From the version drop-down menu, players can select any version from the latest snapshot to the earliest version of Minecraft.

The latest snapshot will be specified. Players should always name their installations so that they are easily identifiable.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Once players create a new installation for their snapshot, it will then appear in their installations list. Players then can hover over their desired version and click play. This works for all snapshots.