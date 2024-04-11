How to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21

Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 debuted on April 10, 2024. It brings along plenty of additions to the title, including the mace weapon, the reworked Bad Omen status effect, and five new in-game paintings for decoration. However, until these new additions make their way to the 1.21 update, you will have to access them through Preview 1.21.0.21 and above, but how can you do so?

The process of downloading Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 is different depending on the platform you are playing Bedrock Edition on. The good news is that it is pretty easy regardless of platform, but it still doesn't hurt to take a look at the steps involved.

Steps to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 on compatible platforms

Xbox One/Series X|S

Downloading Minecraft Previews on Xbox should be a pretty simple undertaking (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

As long as you've purchased a copy of Minecraft or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, you should be able to download Preview 1.21.0.21 free of charge with just a few button presses.

Here's how to do it:

Open either the Microsoft Store or the Xbox Game Pass Library and search for Minecraft Preview before opening the resulting store page. If you have a Game Pass subscription or have purchased the base game, you should be able to press the install/download button and add the preview to your download queue.

Playstation 4

Minecraft Preview for PlayStation 4 is a new arrival. There is a slightly different approach to accessing new preview builds on this platform compared to others. You will have to open the base game and access a preview tab instead, but the good news is that this can be taken care of quite easily.

You can download Preview 1.21.0.21 on PlayStation 4 with these steps:

Open your base Minecraft game and open your settings. Select Preview from the bottom of the sidebar. Select "Get PlayStation 4 Preview," which should open the store page for the latest preview. Click the Download button, and the preview should be added to your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Downloading previews on Windows is carried out differently based on whether you've done so before (Image via Microsoft)

Downloading Preview 1.21.0.21 on Windows PCs is different based on whether or not you've downloaded a previous preview. If you haven't, you can get the latest version from the official launcher. Otherwise, you can use the Microsoft Store to update your existing installation.

Both processes are detailed below:

If you're downloading a preview for the first time, open the Minecraft Launcher client and select the Windows Edition from the game list. Next to the Install/Play button, click the button that reads "Latest Release" and switch it to "Latest Preview" before clicking the Install button. The launcher will download the necessary files and run the preview when it's finished. If you've already installed a previous preview, open the Microsoft Store app on Windows and navigate to the library. Then, click on the Games tab and tap the Update button for the preview. If the preview isn't listed, you may need to click on the "Get Updates" button to fetch it from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS devices

Downloading previews on mobile devices is carried out via respective app stores (Image via Mojang/Apple/Google)

If you're playing Minecraft on a mobile device, the process of accessing previews is based on your primary app store for your operating system, which usually means the Google Play Store on Android and Apple TestFlight on iOS.

Either way, both methods can be found in the steps below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and then find the Minecraft store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section titled "Join the Beta," tap the accompanying link, and update the game app if needed. The next time you open the game, it should be running the preview instead of the base version. On iOS, begin by downloading the Apple TestFlight app if you haven't done so already, then visit the preview's TestFlight Page. Sign up for the preview using your Apple account credentials to receive your invite email. You can open and tap "View in TestFlight" to install the preview to your device.

The good news is that once you have downloaded your preview, it should automatically update in most circumstances. The lone exception is Windows 10/11 PCs, where you may still need to use the Microsoft Store to manually update the preview when new ones are made available.