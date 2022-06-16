How to download Minecraft snapshot 22w24a

Mojang recently released a fresh snapshot build called Minecraft snapshot 22w24a. After the successful release of The Wild Update, the developers instantly started working on the next incremental update to further enhance the recently added new features. The snapshot dropped yesterday, featuring some changes and bug fixes.

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought loads of new additions like biomes, mobs, blocks, items, commands, status effects, enchantments, and more. This was well received by the playerbase as they eagerly downloaded the update.

Fortunately, Mojang is not stopping and is already gearing up to release another incremental update. This might also bring in some features that were left out from the main update.

Steps to easily download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w24a

Like any other snapshot for Java Edition, players can download the Minecraft snapshot 22w24a through the official game launcher.

Once players open the launcher, they can open the drop-down menu where all the latest and installed versions of the game will be visible. In the list, they will be able to see the 'Latest snapshot' under which the '22w24a' snapshot version will be written.

Latest snapshot on the game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can simply select the correct snapshot version and hit play. Users will have to wait for a while as the launcher prepares and downloads all the necessary files to run the latest snapshot.

Once players are in, they should always make a new world to test all the features of the snapshot, as snapshots can be quite unstable and incompatible with most existing worlds. Hence, players are advised not to open an old world in this game version and always create a new world.

Always create a new world while playing on snapshot (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w24a)

Unfortunately, users won't be able to use any kind of mods in the snapshot since major mod developers do not release iterations for snapshot versions. Consequently, shaders cannot be used here as well.

All the changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w24a

Since this is the first snapshot of a small incremental update, it does not contain loads of changes. Despite being a small update, full patch notes were released for this snapshot.

One of the major changes that came with this snapshot was related to the Allay mob. Allays are cute, friendly mobs that can be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. It can help players pick up items from the ground and clear out an area. However, there were some features that were not added to the 1.19 The Wild Update.

Amethyst shards can be given to Allay while they are dancing for duplication (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w24a)

In this snapshot, Allays can dance to jukeboxes whenever the block is playing a music disc. They will twirl rapidly and then swing from left to right. When dancing, if players give these mobs an amethyst shard, they will duplicate, and heart particles will fly over them.

Other than that, the snapshot also adds chat reporting through which players can file a complaint regarding any message that is sent in the World Chat.

