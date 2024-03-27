The mace is the newest piece of experimental content added to Minecraft. It's made huge waves in the community due to its ability to one-shot all of Minecraft's bosses from a high enough drop. This amazing first impression has left fans waiting for the latest snapshot, 24w13a, which has brought balance changes, new enchantments, and more centered around this fascinating new weapon.

Below, we've detailed how to download, install, and play this snapshot to see just how deadly the mace can truly be with its three new custom enchantments.

How to download Minecraft snapshot 24w13a

1) Launch the launcher

Make sure to select Java Edition on the home screen (Image via Mojang)

The first step you'll need to take to begin experimenting.

Select the Java Edition of Minecraft, known for experimental content like bundles and now the mace enchantments. Bedrock will surely see these enchantments added to a beta soon, but for now, they remain as Java exclusive as many of Minecraft's best mods.

With Java Edition selected, you'll next need to ensure that a profile with snapshot 24w13a is selected.

2a) Switch to the latest snapshot

A dirt block replaces a grass block when set to the latest snapshot (Image via Mojang)

The easiest way to play snapshot 24w13a will be to switch the game's current profile from "Latest release" to "Latest snapshot." Assuming 24w13a is the most recent snapshot to have been released, all you need to do is hit play.

2b) Create a new installation

All of a player's custom profiles will be listed here (Image via Mojang)

If 24w13a isn't the most recent snapshot, or if you want to return to a world made on the snapshot safely, you can also create an installation. This will add a new profile, similar to the two mentioned previously, that you can select for the snapshot.

Make sure to leave other options alone unless you know what you're doing (Image via Mojang)

To do this, navigate away from the "Play" tab and head to the "Installations" tab. From here, click the "New installation" button and select snapshot 24w13a as the version. Give it a fitting name. This example is called "24w13a: Mace Enchantments."

3) Load into a world

Creative is the quickest and easiest way to test the snapshot (Image via Mojang)

With a profile set to the 24w13a selected, hit the play button to launch into the game.

From here, create a new world. Creative mode is recommended at first to test and see if the snapshot is working correctly. Make sure to turn on experimental Minecraft 1.21 content before hitting create. To test the snapshot in a creative word, search for density, breach, or wind-burst enchanted books in the creative menu. If they appear, the content is installed and functioning as expected.

Once this is done, players can jump into setting up a Minecraft starter base and tracking down the parts needed to craft and enchant a mace in survival.