How to download Minecraft snapshot 24w18a

Minecraft is pleasantly surprising fans regularly, and the streak continues with the release of snapshot 24w18a. There have been a series of new additions and changes to the game, and it seems Mojang isn't done yet. The latest snapshot adds some interesting new items that would be great for players who are more into decorating and building bases, apart from some bug fixes and technical changes.

All these changes in Minecraft will be explained in the article. But first, here’s how you can download the snapshot 24w18a easily and quickly all via the Minecraft launcher.

Downloading Minecraft snapshot 24w18a

Minecraft Launcher for downloading the latest snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

As is the case with every other beta or snapshot for the game, the first thing you need to do is open the Launcher and then head over to the ‘Installation’ page. This is where you can download the latest beta, preview, and snapshots. You can also install the game's previous versions, like the Minecraft Potato Dimension update.

The installation page should show the latest snapshot ready to be downloaded. If it isn't visible, check the boxes on the top-right corner of the page that shows options for beta and previews.

If that does not fix the issue, manually select the latest version by clicking on the drop-down menu for the download version. The latest version should be visible at the top; if not, type the version of the snapshot. In this case, type “24w18a” and it should pop up.

Remember to download the snapshot in a directory other than where your main game is, to prevent any issues with your current world. You don't lose your progress because of some bugs. As mentioned on their website, the snapshot can be buggy and contain some errors.

What comes with the snapshot?

New paintings added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently announced the addition of 15 new paintings to the game. This snapshot also includes the five new paintings announced earlier this year. In total, this snapshot adds 20 new paintings to the game. Decorating your base is going to be so much more fun.

Apart from the paintings, new soundtracks have been added, giving players a completely new gameplay ambiance. The snapshot also adds new music discs and changes to the trial chambers. Check the Minecraft 24w18a patch notes for a detailed look at all the changes.