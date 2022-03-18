How to download the new Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.30.26 Beta update

The latest version of Minecraft Bedrock is here. The Beta has been officially released by Mojang and has introduced several new changes to the game. Players are naturally excited as this gets the game closer to the highly anticipated 1.19 The Wild Update.

Players can now download and join the beta to try out all the new features, including goat horns, copper horns and more. Here's how to download it and what one can expect.

New Minecraft Beta released: How to join and what features to expect

The Beta has been released as version 1.18.30.26. For iOS, certain Xbox players and Windows 10, a preview is also available; that is version 1.18.30.27. Here's how to download each of them.

How to download Beta 1.18.30.26

Search for Xbox Insider Hub on the Windows store. Install the app or open it if it's already installed. Click Join on the newly opened Beta. Read all terms before confirming and click once more to Join. Open up and play Minecraft with the new Beta.

This can be done through the same app on an Xbox console. It is also available on the Microsoft Store. Here's how to install the preview for the various supported platforms.

How to download Preview for 1.18.30.27

For iOS users, they can visit this website. It has a list of supported platforms and instructions on how to sign up.

On Windows, players can visit this site. As long as they own Bedrock Edition, there should be an install button there.

Xbox Insiders (the Preview is not available to all Xbox users) can follow the instructions above.

Several new features were added

As with each update, Mojang moves slightly closer to being ready to release 1.19. Several planned features have received updates with this Minecraft Beta, including:

A copper horn is a new item being introduced. It is crafted with copper ingots and a goat horn. They can be blown to make different sounds depending on what the player is doing.

Goat horns also received an update to the sounds they can make.

Pillager Outposts will now have Allays.

Several bug fixes were added.

For more information, players can visit the official Mojang website.

