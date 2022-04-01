How to download the new Minecraft snapshot 22w13a?

The new Minecraft snapshot 22w13a is out with some more changes to the game. These snapshots are a part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. This update will feature loads of new additions like biomes, mobs, structures, effects, enhancements, etc. With this new snapshot, Mojang brought several changes and additions to the game.

In the upcoming Minecraft The Wild Update, players will experience two new biomes: The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp Biomes. Deep Dark will feature new sculk blocks, Ancient City structures and the terrifying Warden mob, whereas Mangrove Swamp will feature new Mangrove trees, mud blocks, Frogs and Tadpoles. Along with this, Allay mobs and boats with chests are also coming.

Ways to download the new Minecraft snapshot 22w13a

Snapshots are essentially beta versions of the game and are solely released to test and get feedback from people about any hiccups or bugs that might be present. These were released several times to fine-tune and refine the update before its official release. Players can easily download Minecraft 22w13a using this method.

How to download Minecraft snapshot 22w13a

Players will have to open the official Minecraft launcher on their PCs to download the latest snapshot. They will then be able to see the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the 'Play' button. Here, they can select all available versions of the game.

They can select the 'Latest snapshot' where '22w13a' will be written. After selecting the latest snapshot, they can hit play and the launcher will automatically download the necessary files to run the snapshot.

Remember, players must never open their main world through this version of the game, as it can completely corrupt any incompatible world. They can make a new world to explore all the changes and additions the snapshot brings.

Changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w13a

Allay added to Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft snapshot 22w13a for The Wild Update brings even more changes and additions to the game, along with minor refinements to existing features.

The new Allay mob has finally been added with all the features and behavior. It was previously released in the Bedrock Edition beta version and is now out in Java Edition. They will pick up any dropped item similar to the item they have in hand and drop it near the player or a note block.

Ancient City added (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient Cities have also been added back to the snapshot. This was first introduced in an experimental snapshot but was removed afterward. The structure returns to the Deep Dark Biome with some design changes.

There are also some changes to Minecart with items crafting recipes and how they will not be separated if destroyed.

