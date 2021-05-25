How to download and play Minecraft Hidden Depths DLC

Ever since its release last year, Minecraft Dungeons has continued to evolve and receive new content just like Minecraft. Minecraft Dungeons is receiving a new DLC this month.

Hidden Depths is the fifth DLC coming to Minecraft Dungeons, announced way back at Minecon 2020. Opposite the Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths takes place in the deep areas of oceans. Fans can expect to find a variety of aquatic mobs and ocean-themed items in the upcoming DLC.

Many players are wondering how to download and play this beautiful aquatic. This article shares information on Minecraft Hidden Depth, including prices, download links, and more.

Minecraft Dungeon Hidden Depths DLC

Hidden Depth, the new DLC content for Minecraft Dungeons, will be released on the game's anniversary, i.e., May 26th. To play Hidden Depths, players need to have Minecraft Dungeons downloaded on their devices. It is available on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

After its release, interested players can buy Hidden Depths from here. It will be available for $5.99. Hidden Depths is included as a second DLC for players owning season pass.

How to play Hidden Depths?

Gamers playing on consoles will need to update Minecraft Dungeons to try out the new DLC content. Players will be able to download the latest version from their respective game stores.

After buying the DLC content, it will appear in the add-ons section, from where players can download the new DLC.

In the case of Windows, players can download Hidden Depths from the Minecraft launcher. Remember to update the launcher to the latest version.

Free content coming with Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths

A player walking underwater (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

With the new DLC, a new free update is also coming for new enchantments and Raid Captains.

Taking down these dangerous foes will immediately change the way you play the game. Beat them down and they’ll drop one of two tokens: one which instantly increases the mission’s threat level and another which adds a rules modifier to your current mission. Survive the mission with tokens in tow and you’ll earn the Raid Captain’s Bounty, a special reward at the end of the mission. Seek out these Raid Captains and add a new level of challenge to your missions (and more importantly, reap the rewards)!

Other than this, an anniversary event is also coming to Minecraft Dungeons. Players can participate in this event from May 26 to June 8. During this event, players can complete seasonal trials to earn rewards, such as a cape, armor, a new melee weapon, and a ranged weapon.

Interested readers can learn more about the new Hidden Depths DLC on Minecraft's official site.

