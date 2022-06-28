How to download upcoming Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Bedrock and Java Edition

The Minecraft 1.19 update was just released at the beginning of the month, so it's not terribly old. It's been a little over three weeks since players were treated to Mangrove Swamps, Deep Dark biomes, Ancient Cities, frogs, the Warden and Allays. The update was great, but not perfect.

Until Minecraft 1.20 is released, there will be plenty of smaller updates for 1.19. This is largely to fix bugs and remove glitches, but doesn't discount the potential for more. A similar update for version 1.17 introduced a couple of great items like candles.

The 1.19.1 update is coming very soon and has lots of players excited. Here's how one can download the update after it releases on Java and Bedrock Edition.

Downloading the latest patch update for Minecraft 1.19

Xbox and PlayStation

Xbox One and Series X/S will be receiving the update, with the same holding true for PlayStation 4 and 5. Here's how to download it on either platform.

Xbox:

Turn on the console. Sign in to the appropriate profile. Press the "Home" button. Scroll to and click on "My Games & Apps." Scroll down to the update queue. Find the latest update and click "Install" if it is not already downloading. Pause any other updates so that Minecraft 1.19.1 is the priority. Wait for the update to finish. Open Minecraft.

The update may automatically be installed if players have that feature enabled.

For PlayStation, it's similar and even a little bit easier than for Xbox:

When players want to update any application on their PlayStation, they can hover over it in the library. Push the Options button on the controller. This brings up every option PlayStation users have for the app. This includes delete, pin, and more. In this case, gamers need to Check for Updates. Doing so will have the device find out if there are any updates available. If 1.19.1 is out, it should be there for download. Players can then wait for it to install and open the game.

Nintendo Switch

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl We're now releasing the first pre-release for 1.19.1. If all goes well, the full release is planned for next week. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing the first pre-release for 1.19.1. If all goes well, the full release is planned for next week. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

On Nintendo Switch, updates are easy to install. If there's one available, players will be prompted to install it when they first try to open the application. This usually doesn't take long.

If the update isn't available, they can visit the eShop to download it from there or find out more information. Switches can also automatically update the software.

iOs and Android

The download process differs on iOS and Android, but it is pretty similar. For Android, here are the steps:

Open the Google Play Store and go to Minecraft. Click Update. This will install the latest update, so as long as it's available, players will get 1.19.1 version on their device.

Enter caption Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

The steps are similar for iOS devices, but do differ in a few ways. Here's how:

Open the App Store. Click the profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down to the updates. If there aren't any, refresh. Click Update All, but that won't prioritize Minecraft. Scroll down to find the specific update. Click Update.

On PC, this can be done very simply through the Launcher. The 1.19.1 update will have several important fixes as well as add a few changes to the chat report system.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far