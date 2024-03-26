How to download and use Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft

Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft is a shader pack that will completely change the way the game looks. Minecraft shaders change the way the game looks, and this shader pack is considered to be the best at the moment. But what makes it so special? The Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft improves shadows and rays, matching them with the block's color.

This small change can make a massive difference in how the game looks. Moreover, downloading and installing the shaders only takes a few clicks. Here’s how to download and use the shader pack.

Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft

To download the Rethinking Voxels shader, visit Modrinth and look for the shaders. Hit the download button and get the latest version on your system. However, make sure you download the Fabric mod launcher, Fabric API, and Iris or Optifine, as they are the shader supporters.

In case you get Iris, make sure to download Sodium as well, as it improves the performance and makes Iris more stable. Choosing either Iris or Optifine is fine since the differences between the two are minute.

While you're at it, download the Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft. With the downloads completed, you can begin the installation process. For players who already have the mod launcher installed, along with Iris or Optifine, the process of installing the shader pack should be very simple.

Installing the shader pack

To install the shader pack (and the mod launcher if you don’t have them already), open the search bar and then type “%APPDATA%.” Then, open the folder with the same name. In it, click on the folder named “.minecraft” and look for another folder named “mods.” If you cannot find one, create a folder with that name.

Drag and drop all the files you downloaded, barring the shader pack. This includes the Fabric mod launcher, Iris, Fabric API, and Sodium. Once completed, search for the folder named “shaderpacks” and drag and drop the Rethinking Voxels shader inside.

That was all you needed to install the Rethinking Voxels shader for Minecraft. Now launch Minecraft and load the game via the Fabric mod launcher. Head over to “Options,” then “Video Setting,” and open the “Shaders” tab. You will find the shaders enabled here. Once done, you can enjoy enhanced visuals in Minecraft.