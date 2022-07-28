How to download Wither Storm mod in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cracker's Wither Storm for Minecraft 1.19 update is arguably the most horrific and bizarre mob mod ever. In a normal survival-mode world, Wither is considered to be the most dangerous mob; however, players can take it a step further to summon a much more advanced version of the mob through this mod.

The Wither Storm was a mob that was initially featured in the Minecraft: Story Mode game as the main antagonist in Season 1 of the series. Since players were intrigued by the terrifying mob, some mod developers came together to make the monster for the Java Edition of the game. With the mob, players also get some overpowered gear in the mod that is dropped by the creature itself.

Steps to download and use Wither Storm mod in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Find the mod on Curseforge or Forge App

The Minecraft 1.19 update compatible mod available on the website (Image via curseforge.com)

First, players must understand that a new modded version of the game will be created that will be able to run all kinds of mods. The best way to install the modded game version is through the Forge App. The app will automatically install the modded game version and the mod as well.

Once this is done, players can either find the mod directly on the CurseForge website or search for the mod through the Forge App itself by typing "Wither Storm." In the Forge App, players will first need to add a profile where they can select the game version and the Forge API version.

2) Download and install the correct version

The mod installed through Forge App for Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players are on the CurseForge website, they will need to select the exact version of the mob that is compatible with the 1.19 update. On the other hand, the Forge App will automatically download the compatible version for the latest update.

Once installed, players will be able to see the mod in the Forge App inside the modded game version.

3) Open the game and witness the monster

The house at 0,0 with wither storm summoning place (Image via Mojang)

Once everything is in place, players can start the game by opening a separate game launcher dedicated to running the modded version. After opening the game, a normal survival world can be created where players will need to visit these coordinates: X,Z = 0,0.

There, players will find a custom-generated house. It will look like a normal house with a few soul sands, wither skeletons, and a command block placed in a wither configuration. Once players take the last wither skull and place it on the command block. The wither will be summoned with the command block as its main body.

The mob will look like any other wither at first but will soon start pulling blocks, mobs, and even entire structures toward itself. With all the blocks consumed, the monster will keep growing, getting more and more powerful.

