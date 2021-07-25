How did Dream's team perform in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15? All you need to know

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is an event organized by Noxcrew that takes place every month. The 15th iteration of the event took place yesterday, and forty content creators of Minecraft participated in it. Dream was one of the participants who played in the Red Rabbits team.

Dream is a famous Minecraft content creator who has played in every event since MCC6. He is well known for his parkour skills and has impressive aim with the bow and crossbow.

Dream Teams' performance in Minecraft Championship 15

Team Red Rabbits secured the victory at Minecraft Championship15 (Image via Dream on Twitch)

Michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap played in the same team as Dream. As most fans were expecting, The Red Rabbits came first at MCC 15 with more than 3000 points than the runner-up team. Sapnap's performance was great at the event, because of which he became the highest-ranking individual player.

Dream was the mastermind behind most of the plans and strategies that Team Red Rabbits implemented at the event. He was also a big part of why Sapnap became the highest-ranking individual player as he let Sapnap take most of the shots at the Dodgebolt arena, where Sapnap earned the most individual points.

Games won by Dream's team

Red Rabbits won the final game (Image via Noxcrew on Twitch)

In total, the Team Red Rabbits won two minigames in the event aside from the final battle against the Yellow Yaks in the Dodgebolt Arena. The games they won were Hole in the Wall, which was the 5th game, and Survival games, which was the 8th one.

Hole in the Wall

Sapnap lasted until the very end (Image via Noxcrew on Twitch)

This game is played at the Minecraft Championship event, where the player has to thread through the wall by either going through the holes or jumping above it. Even though Michaelmcchill was the first to be eliminated from all the forty players, the Red Rabbits won the game.

After Michaelmcchill, Quakity was eliminated next from Team Red Rabbits, but Dream and Sapnap survived until only four players left. Dream fell off the platform when four players left, but Sapnap lasted until the very end to make sure their team won.

Survival games

Survival games at the Minecraft Championship 15 (Image via Noxcrew on Twitch)

In this game, the aim is to remain alive until the end, and the last team standing wins. To survive, players have to fight other teams using the loot found in the chests distributed throughout the map.

Dream and Sapnap led the whole team during this game, and all of them shared the items they got from the chests. The Red Rabbits managed to stay alive until the very end and took down the remaining players of Yellow Yaks and Orange Ocelots to secure the win, for which they were rewarded 7656 coins.

Dodgebolt

Dodgebolt Arena at the Minecraft Championship 15 (Image via Noxcrew on Twitch)

This is a game mode where all the players from the top two teams face each other in an arena where they have to shoot the other team with a bow. Both teams get their turns to shoot, and they can only take two shots per turn while the other team dodges.

Dream dodged many arrows in this game and let Sapnap shoot back most of the time as he was hitting his shots very well. In the end, The Red Rabbits took down the Yellow Yaks in the best of three without losing a single round.

WE DID IT WE WON MCC!!! YESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/Uzd5TDhSrE — Quackity (@Quackity) July 24, 2021

