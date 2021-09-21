How did Dream's team perform in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

Minecraft Championship 17 concluded on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Team Cyan Coyotes (consisting of Dream, Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, and Ponk) took seventh place in the final team standings.
Clay "Dream" has consistently been a fan-favorite streamer whose team has managed to win the past two tournaments. Due to these recent successes, audiences were eager to see how he, and his team, would perform in Minecraft Championship 17.
Dream, individually, placed eighth on the overall individual competitor leaderboard.
How did Dream and Team Cyan Coyotes perform in Minecraft Championship 17?
The faceless streamer has won the past two championships alongside his team, so having them end up in seventh place at the end of this event was disappointing to some viewers.
Dream has been well on his way to being the first competitor to achieve five total team wins throughout his participation in the Minecraft Championships. However, there's always the next tournament to turn the tables on his competitors.
Minecraft Championship 17 final team standings
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 17:
1) Team Purple Pandas (22160)
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
2) Team Pink Parrots (21409)
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1NN5TER
3) Team Orange Ocelots (19985)
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
4) Team Aqua Axolotls (19861)
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
5) Team Yellow Yaks (19021)
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
6) Team Lime Llamas (18649)
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
7) Team Green Guardians (17184)
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
8) Team Cyan Creepers (16285)
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
9) Team Red Rabbits (16185)
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
10) Team Blue Bats (6685)
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Minecraft Championship 17 final individual standings
Dream placed surprisingly high on the individual leaderboard this time around. He came in eighth place, with just a few hundred shy of three-thousand coins.
Here is the final individual leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:
1) PeteZahHutt (3492)
2) Fruitberries (3306)
3) Quig (3044)
4) Sapnap (2912)
5) Illumina (2909)
6) Grian (2815)
7) SB737 (2735)
8) Dream (2688)
9) Ranboo (2627)
10) Smajor (2527)
11) HBomb94 (2491)
12) Wilbur Soot (2445)
13) GeorgeNotFound (2423)
14) Antfrost (2372)
15) SolidarityGaming (2351)
16) FalseSymmetry (2343)
17) InTheLittleWood (2289)
18) TommyInnit (2188)
19) Tubbo (2090)
20) Shubble (2089)
21) fWhip (2041)
22) Captain Sparklez (2016)
23) Punz (2005)
24) GeminiTay (1911)
25) KryticZeuZ (1823)
26) Karl Jacobs (1803)
27) cubfan135 (1803)
28) Renthedog (1686)
29) Vixella (1637)
30) Ponk (1564)
31) 5up (1549)
32) KaraCorvus (1544)
33) Eret (1486)
34) Sneegsnag (1438)
35) vGumiho (1367)
36) Wisp (1350)
37) Jack Manifold (1320)
38) Ph1LzA (1209)
39) King_Burren (1160)
40) Nihachu (1078)
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.