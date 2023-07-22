When you first enter a new Minecraft world, you immediately start collecting items and blocks. You also create chests to store what you have acquired so that you can keep your inventory light and gather more resources. However, after a while, the number of items and blocks you keep finding can become overwhelming, to the point where simply moving resources around can feel like a chore.

Many shortcuts can be used to manage the things that you are carrying. One of the most important actions one must learn in this regard is dropping items and blocks. Almost anything that is picked up and found in the inventory can be discarded. Here is a simple guide to doing so.

A simple guide to dropping items in Minecraft

How to drop items in Minecraft Java Edition

You can simply press Q or drag and drop the items out of their inventory in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, there are essentially two ways to drop items. The first method is to open your inventory, search for any particular item you want to drop, press and hold it. Then, drag that object out of your inventory box or the guided user interface that pops up for the inventory.

As soon as you release the mouse click, your character will throw that particular resource out into the world as an item. This is a simple method of dropping items by dragging and dropping.

If you want to drop any item directly from your hotbar, your first need to scroll and select it. Then, press Q on the keyboard to instantly throw it. If there are multiple items you want to discard, you will need to press and hold the Q button to dispose of all of them. This is the second method.

Lastly, if you do not want to drag and drop items from your main inventory, you can simply hover your mouse over an item and press Q to instantly throw it.

How to drop items in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, items can be dropped by pressing several kinds of buttons, depending on the device you are playing on (Image via Mojang)

Since Bedrock Edition has several versions and can be run on several devices, here is how you can drop items on all of them:

For Pocket Edition (PE), tap and hold the item in the hotbar or the main inventory GUI of what you wish to drop.

For PlayStation, press the Circle button on the controller while hovering the crosshair over an item.

For Xbox consoles, press the B button on the Xbox controller while hovering the crosshair over an item.

For Windows 10 Edition and Minecraft Education, press the Q key, similar to Java Edition.

If you are dropping items for another player to pick up, you can use any of the above shortcuts to be quick. However, if you want to completely destroy an item rather than drop it, you can carefully throw it into a lava pit.