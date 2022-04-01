How to enchant a trident in Minecraft

Minecraft has its fair share of weapons that players can equip. Of course there are swords, bows and crossbows, but there is also the trident.

The trident can be found on the Drowned who reside underwater. It is a great ranged and melee weapon hybrid. The trident can also be enchanted, which will greatly increase its power. Here is how to do it.

How players can enchant a trident in Minecraft

A trident is a very interesting item in Minecraft. It can be used in melee range, much like a sword or axe, but it can also be thrown. When thrown, the player can deal damage at range but must pick it back up manually, unless it has the Loyalty enchantment.

There are a few enchantments that can go on tridents in Minecraft. These enchantments include:

Loyalty

Channeling

Riptide

Impaling

Unbreaking

Mending

Curse of Vanishing

How can a player enchant their trident?

The first step a player must take when enchanting their trident is to have an enchanting table. This block allows players to enchant their gear by placing the item and 1-3 Lapis Lazuli in the open slot.

This will generate three random enchantments that can be placed onto the trident. Players can increase their enchantment levels by placing bookshelves around the enchanting table.

Creating an enchanting table

An enchanting table is a fairly expensive block to create in Minecraft. Players will need to have a few different high-end materials in order to create it. To craft one at the crafting table, a player will need a book, two diamonds, and four obsidian.

This means they will already need to have a diamond pickaxe to mine the obsidian. However, once crafted, they can now place powerful enchantments on the trident.

Enchanting a trident using an anvil

Players can enchant a trident using an anvil and an enchanted book as well. To do this, they must find an anvil in a village or create one using four iron ingots and three blocks of iron.

Once the player has an anvil, they can place the trident into one of the open slots and an enchanted book matching one of the applicable enchantments in the other slot. Players can then pay levels to enchant it.

The best enchantments for a trident

Players who will see a lot of use with the trident will probably want to ensure it is a lot easier to use. One of the best ways to do this is by enchanting the trident with Loyalty, which causes it to return to the player after being thrown.

This greatly increases the effectiveness of the trident and can increase its power in combat as well. Mending is also great as it repairs the trident when used for killing mobs.

