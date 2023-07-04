How to farm clay in Minecraft

To progress in Minecraft and bring their dream projects to life, players have to farm various items, some of which are absolute necessities. The items they acquire are then reinvested to acquire more useful items, and this cycle continues until the player's goals are achieved.

The game features numerous blocks which generate naturally and can be mined using bare hands or specific tools. Clay is one of the many blocks that have been around since the start, but it has gained more attention since the Caves & Cliffs update.

Guide to farming clay in Minecraft

Mining naturally generated clay

A lush cave in the game (Image via Mojang)

With the release of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update, clay has become more prominent as a lot of it spawns in the lush caves biome, one of the cave biomes present in this update.

Lush caves are the best source of clay blocks as they are easy to locate and are generated extensively in every Minecraft world. To locate a lush cave quickly, players should try digging downwards in humid biomes such as dark forests, bamboo jungles, and old-growth taigas.

Once found, players can mine the clay block to get four clay balls, which can be converted back into a clay block. Bare hands or any item can be used to mine clay blocks, with shovels being the quickest.

Creating clay from mud

Mud blocks can be converted into clay (Image via Mojang)

Many players are unaware of a feature in the game that allows them to convert mud blocks into clay. To do so, players must place their mud blocks on top of another solid block, such as cobblestone, and place a pointed dripstone below the block. Doing so allows the pointed dripstone to drain the mud block, causing it to become a clay block.

Mud does not generate in most Overworld biomes; therefore, players can use water bottles and dirt blocks to get a lot of it. Water bottles can be used on dirt blocks to turn them into mud blocks.

Uses of clay

Clay blocks can be smelted into terracotta blocks (Image via Mojang)

Most builders want a bunch of clay blocks since smelting it produces terracotta, an amazing building block that is relatively uncommon. Aside from this, clay blocks do not have any other worth-mentioning use in the game.

Their balls, on the other hand, can be smelted to get a different item in Minecraft. Doing so yields bricks, blocks of which are a great building material. Four clay balls can be turned into their block variant when placed in a square formation on the crafting grid.

Poll : 0 votes