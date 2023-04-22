How to farm piglin heads in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

In the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, players will be able to get new piglin heads by blowing them up with a charged creeper. This new head can be worn or placed as a showpiece. Mojang will also be adding support for all entity heads on the note block, which will be able to play different mob sounds accordingly.

Undoubtedly, thousands of players will be going after the new mob head in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. However, making a piglin head farm out of it will be quite difficult. There won't be a specific way to do so since it is a brand new mob head that can be obtained from the Nether realm. That said, here is a method that can work for the farm.

Follow these steps to farm piglin heads in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

First, players must understand that there is no particular way to create a dedicated piglin head farm yet. This is because two different mobs from different realms are needed to get the piglin head. Furthermore, this is very much a manual farm, as charged creepers need to be manually brought to the Nether realm in order to blow up the piglins.

1) Build a creeper farm

Create a creeper farm in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Reddit/u/bildpit)

You must first build a creeper farm in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. However, it should not have a traditional killing area where you can kill creepers and get gunpowder. Instead, the creeper collection area should be in the open, right under the sky. This is because all these creepers need to be converted into charged creepers through thunder.

Since this is a farm and the process needs to be as quick as possible, you must also have a trident with the channeling enchantment on it. This way, they can instantly turn every creeper into a charged creeper during thunderstorms.

Make sure to have a Nether portal in the creeper collection area as well to transfer all the charged creepers across the portal once they are converted. One of the main reasons why piglins cannot be brought to the Overworld realm is because they will start shaking and become zombified piglins, who won't drop their heads upon death by a charged creeper. Hence, you need to take the charged creepers to the Nether.

2) Create a piglin trap in the Nether

Piglins trap must be made inside a bastion remnants to get maximum piglins for the farm in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

You need to create a trap to collect loads of piglins in one place so that a charged creeper can blow them up. This can be done by creating a gold ingot trap inside a bastion remnant. You can place gold ingots on a surface where piglins can see them and create a two-block-deep pit around it so that they cannot reach them.

Make sure the entire trap and the surrounding areas are made up of obsidian blocks since the charged creeper can explode and ruin the entire trap. There must be a Nether portal near the trap that is connected to the portal located on the creeper farm back in the Overworld. Of course, this must be done before creating both farms.

Once several piglins are trapped, you can carefully lure a single charged creeper to the Nether portal. The moment it enters the portal, you can head over to the Nether through a different portal, sneak near the trap and the charged creeper, and let it blow up. This will cause all the piglins to die and drop their heads.

Currently, this is the only efficient way to get the new mob head in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

