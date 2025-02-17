How to find Minecraft Bedrock world file

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, you can create however many worlds you want. Each world will have a unique terrain generation, biome configuration, and more. While you can easily access all the worlds from within the game, locating them on your device can be slightly tricky.

Ad

Here is a way to find where Minecraft Bedrock Edition's worlds are present as a file or folder.

Steps to find Minecraft Bedrock Edition world file or folder

Minecraft Bedrock Edition world files on Windows

Minecraft Bedrock Edition world folders can be found in a specific location on Windows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Here are all the steps to follow to find Bedrock Edition world folders on Windows:

Ad

Trending

Open the file explorer on your Windows device. Follow the folder path as mentioned here: "C:\Users\(your pc username)\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\". Or simply copy paste the path, enter your computer's username, and then hit enter to directly get to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition's root folder. Once in the "com.mojang" folder, search for the "minecraftWorlds" folder. This is where you will find multiple folders with alphanumeric names, which are essentially folders that contain world files for each world you created.

Ad

Minecraft Bedrock Edition world files on Android/iOS

Head to the app folders to find Minecraft Bedrock's folder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Here are the steps to follow to find Bedrock Edition world folders on Android:

Ad

Open any file explorer on your Android device. Select the internal storage, where the world file should be located. Open the main Android folder. Open com.mojang.minecraftpe. Open files. Open games. Open com.mojang. Open minecraftWorlds.

For iOS

Open the Files app. Tap On my iPad/iPhone. Tap Minecraft. Tap Games. Tap com.mojang. Open minecraftWorlds.

How to explore the world to be read by other devices

Exported worlds can be easily transferred from one device to another (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

One of the reasons you might want to find Bedrock Edition worlds folders is to transfer its data from one device to another. Though you might find these folders with world data, they might not work perfectly if simply copied and pasted to another device.

Ad

A much easier method to transfer worlds is by exporting them as a readable file. This can be done by opening the world settings from the world list and hitting the Export button.

The game will ask you to export the world file to a specific location on your device. This particular file will then be readable by any Minecraft Bedrock Edition present on any device. It can even be imported to Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!