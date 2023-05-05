How to find new mobs in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft's 1.20 update, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is likely still a while away from launching. However, fans have been able to preview much of the Trails & Tales content, thanks to Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews. By all indications, the 1.20 update will introduce two in-game mobs: the sniffer and the camel.

The two creatures are quite unlike each other. Sniffers are ancient mobs that reproduce via eggs, while camels are desert mammals that mate and produce live offspring. These two new creatures also have distinct habitats and can be found using different methods. If players are curious about how to find these new mobs, it's certainly a good time to familiarize themselves with these methods.

How to locate camels in Minecraft 1.20

Camels in Minecraft, much like in the real world, are fond of desert habitats. In the game, players will find camels roaming in desert villages, where they're tended to by the villagers. Not every desert village will have a guaranteed camel spawn, but most should. However, for newer players, finding a desert village may be tricky, so it's worth taking a look at how to do so.

Here's how to find a desert village and camels in Minecraft:

Before finding a desert village, you'll need to find a desert biome. This can be accomplished by simply searching the Overworld. Deserts are warm biomes, so they tend to generate near other warm biomes such as jungles, swamps, badlands, and mangrove swamps. Alternatively, if you have cheats enabled, you can enter "/locate biome desert" to receive the coordinates to the nearest desert biome to you. Once you're in the desert, it's time to scour the sands until you find a village. Not every desert biome will have a village, but many do. If you're struggling, you can use the command "/locate structure village_desert". This will provide you with the coordinates to the nearest desert village. Once you're at the village, roam around. The camel should be fairly easy to spot if it's available. If not, you may need to find another desert village to see if one has spawned.

How to locate sniffers in Minecraft 1.20

The winner of Minecraft Live's 2022 Mob Vote event, sniffers are ancient mobs that must be hatched from eggs if players don't have access to commands or Creative Mode. As of the recent previews, players will need to gather sniffer eggs by using archeology. They can then hatch the eggs and raise a baby snifflet.

Fortunately, sniffer eggs are located in specific blocks, which should make the hunt to find one easier.

Here's how to find and hatch a sniffer in Minecraft:

Begin by crafting a brush by combining a stick, a copper ingot, and a feather at a crafting table. Next, you'll need to find a warm ocean biome. Check any coastal areas with water near warm biomes like deserts, badlands, etc. If you're stuck, you can also use the command "/locate biome minecraft:warm_ocean" to receive coordinates to the closest one. You'll now need to find ocean ruins in this warm ocean biome. Head underwater and look for structures comprised of stone brick and copper blocks. Drowned may roam around them as well. Alternatively, you can use the command "/locate structure minecraft:ocean_ruin_warm". At the ocean ruins, search for suspicious sand blocks. These blocks look much like standard sand blocks but have small indentations in their face textures. Equip your brush and right-click or press the Use Item button to begin brushing the suspicious sand. If you're fortunate, a sniffer egg will pop out, and you can collect it. Return to land and place the sniffer egg on the ground. After 20 real-world minutes, a snifflet will hatch from the egg. Alternatively, you can place the egg on a moss block to speed its hatch time to ten minutes.

Sniffers don't exactly have a native biome in Minecraft. However, if players bring them to one with dirt, mud, grass, moss, or podzol, the creature will feel right at home. It may even roam the area and sniff the ground to dig up torchflower seeds and pitcher pods for players.

