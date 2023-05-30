How to find ore veins in Minecraft easily

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang added a brand-new type of world generation feature called ore veins. These are snake-like world generations containing loads of iron or copper ore blocks, along with tuff and granite blocks. If you find one of them, you can easily yield stacks of raw iron or copper in the sandbox game.

However, ore veins are not the easiest to find in Minecraft. Fortunately, there are easy methods to locate iron and copper ore veins in any world that you play. There are essentially two methods to find them. You can opt for either one of them.

Two methods to easily find ore veins in Minecraft

Manually finding ore veins after knowing about their generation area and clues

You can find ore veins at a particular Y level and look for tuff or granite blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the 1.18 update, Mojang completely changed the ore distribution in a world, including the new ore veins. Hence, the studio published an image showing where all the ores and ore veins will generate going forward. The iron ore veins generate anywhere between Y levels -8 and -56, while the copper ore veins generate between Y levels 48 and 0.

Once you know where exactly these ore veins generate, you can start exploring the caves found in these Y levels. Spotting an ore vein while mining is much more difficult than simply exploring massive caves.

Another important thing you must remember is that iron ore veins generate loads of tuff blocks, whereas copper veins generate granite. Hence, rather than looking for iron or copper ore blocks, you must look for clusters of granite or tuff blocks to spot an ore vein.

Of course, this is a slightly tougher method to find ore veins. However, it is for those who do not want any external help and purely want to find veins on their own.

Finding ore veins using Chunk Base website

You can easily find ore veins of any Minecraft seed through the Chunk Base website (Image via Spotskeeda)

If you do not want to spend hours trying to find ore veins in your world, you can take help from a brilliant website called Chunk Base, which will instantly show where all the iron and copper ore veins are located.

First, you can find out the seed of your world by typing '/seed' in the chat box. Take the seed, open the Chunk Base website, and select the 'apps' tab.

Here, you will find several structures and biome finders. Scroll down till you find the 'Seed Map.' Once the seed map opens, you can select the game version and then enter your world's seed. This will instantly show your world as a map, with all the structures and ore veins as well.

If you only want to pinpoint the ore veins, you can deselect all the structures from the list. You can then zoom in on the map to easily locate all the ore veins.

