How to find rare biomes in Minecraft

Biomes are regions in Minecraft that have different terrain generations, block composition, climate, mob spawns, etc. When you first spawn in a new world, it will be in an Overworld biome. There are loads of biomes to explore in the game, but some are rarer than others. Some these include Pale Garden, Mushroom Fields, Ice Spikes, Cherry Grove, Eroded Badlands, Deep Dark, Mangrove Swamp, Bamboo Jungle, Jagged Peaks, Stony Peaks, etc.

We explore the various methods of finding these rare biomes in Minecraft.

Ways to find rare biomes in Minecraft

Find rare biomes by manually exploring the world

While roaming around the world, you will find rare biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the simplest methods of finding rare biomes is by exploring the Minecraft world. You can walk, sprint, ride a horse, row a boat, ride a minecart, fly elytra, and travel through the nearly endless map to find these new regions in the game.

Trending

While most biomes can be found by randomly roaming around, you can narrow down your search by knowing which rare biome generates in what conditions.

For example, a Mushroom Fields biome will always be generated in the middle of the ocean, not surrounded by any other land biome. Meanwhile, the Pale Garden biome will always be adjacent to a Dark Oak Forest, which is usually adjacent to Birch or regular forest. Deep Dark biome generates most commonly between Y level -35 and -55.

Find rare biomes using the locate command

Locate command to find rare biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

This method of finding rare biomes is the most original. However, Mojang has added the capability to use commands in Minecraft to tinker with the game's core mechanics. One of the commands is to locate a biome, structure, or any point-of-interest area. Here are the steps to use commands to find rare biomes in Minecraft:

Activate commands on either new or existing worlds by toggling the Allow Command option. Type /locate biome and then search from the list of biomes that pop up. Select any rare biome you want to find and press enter to get its coordinates. Reopen the chat box and click on the coordinates to automatically input a teleport command that will teleport you to the biome.

Find rare biomes using a seed map

You can check out our seed map tool to quickly find rare biomes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, you can find rare biomes in a particular world seed by using our very own Minecraft Seed Map tool.

To get the seed of your world, enter the world and type /seed in the chat box. It's worth noting that to input this command, you need to enable commands in the world. The seed will be a long number that must be input in the seed map tool. The tool will read the seed number and regenerate the entire world map inside it for you to find rare biomes.

You can change the game version and dimension, and start spotting the biome layout in your world. Hover your mouse over each area and look at the coordinates and the name of the biome in the top right corner of the website. This will make locating the biome in your world easy.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!