How to fix 'authentication server error' in Minecraft (May 2022)

Minecraft is an amazing game that can be enjoyed in many different game modes, both in solo worlds and with groups of friends in a multiplayer game.

When playing a game in multiplayer mode, players can play locally, or they can connect to a server. However, sometimes when players try to connect to a server, they can come across an issue known as the authentication server error when logging in.

This can mean a few different things, and generally this is an issue that should not happen very often. Unfortunately though, many players who attempted to log in during May 19th were greeted with this message when trying to play on their servers.

But what does this message mean for players, and how can they fix it so that they can get back online as soon as possible?

A guide for how to fix the 'authentication server error' in Minecraft (May 2022)

In the instance of Minecraft servers being down, the issue lies with Mojang. Unfortunately, there is a server side error on their end, and for this particular instance, there is nothing that players can do except to wait and see when the issue is resolved.

Mojang is aware and did acknowledge the fault and is working hard to restore access to the servers.

However, in any other case of Minecraft players having the authentication server error, the cause might not lie with the developer. Because of this, there are some simple steps that players can take in order to fix it. Each step can be done in the said order to try to fix the issue.

1) Test the internet connection and refresh it if needed

The first step players will want to do is to check to see if their internet connection is active. A simple way to test this is to just go to Google and type in Speed Test. This will allow players to run a Speed Test to both check their connection and to ensure their speed is up to par. If there are any issues with this, players can try to reboot their router.

Generally speaking, Minecraft players can either push the reset button on their router or restart it via the software, depending on the router. Once the router has rebooted, players should run the Speed Test again and then connect to the servers.

2) Update the game and reinstall if needed

Typically, the game should install updates itself on the client if it is connected to the internet. However, sometimes players will need to initiate an update on their own.

This can be done either via the launcher or through the various menus within the game. If updating does not work, players can try uninstalling and reinstalling Minecraft.

Check the official game Twitter for updates

Mojang Status @MojangStatus We are experiencing issues that are impacting Java Realms and the Launcher. We’ll let you know when this is resolved. Thanks for your patience! -jhp We are experiencing issues that are impacting Java Realms and the Launcher. We’ll let you know when this is resolved. Thanks for your patience! -jhp

If these methods do not work, players can always check Mojang's official Twitter page for official updates. They can also check websites such as Down Detector and see if there is an outage reported for the game.

If there isn't, they can reach out to the support team if they cannot get any of these methods to work.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan