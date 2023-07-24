How to fix Connection Refused no Further Information Minecraft

The multiplayer component of Minecraft is among its most enjoyable features. There are a ton of entertaining Minecraft servers available, with game styles that range from big minigame servers to simple SMP servers. Unfortunately, issues sometimes occur when attempting to enjoy multiplayer in Minecraft. For example, an error message "io.netty.channel.AbstractChannel$AnnotatedConnectException: Connection refused: no further information" can sometimes appear.

If you've encountered this error recently, you can follow the steps in this article to troubleshoot it.

Minecraft "Connection Refused no Further Information" error fixes

If you are unable to log in to a server, first be sure to check whether the server itself is malfunctioning to verify you're the one having the issue. You can check to see if it's an error of the Minecraft server you're trying to connect to by joining the server listed below.

Join server: test.prisonfun.com

This specifically designed Minecraft testing server is constantly accessible and supports all game versions. Anyone who can connect to it can relax knowing their game is functional and that the original server is the source of any issues they're facing. Those who cannot connect to this server can try the solutions indicated below to attempt to fix their game.

Allow Minecraft on Firewall

The firewall built into your operating system protects you from any dangerous activity you might encounter while using your computer. On occasion, though, it mistakenly marks safe files and connections, which can prohibit you from accessing them.

This also happens with antivirus and firewall programs from other parties. We suggest temporarily disabling any third-party antivirus software or firewall that may be preventing you from connecting to the server you're trying to join as a potential workaround for this problem. After doing this, attempt to rejoin the server test.prisonfun.com.

Restart your router

If others are able to connect to the server you're trying to join, it is recommended that you restart your router and try again. This may seem like a fairly straightforward solution, but it frequently corrects the issue due to many Minecraft problems resulting from simple internet glitches.

Simply turning off your modem, waiting for a few minutes, and then turning it back on is a great and easy way to fix this. After waiting for the connection to be restored, launch the game and attempt to join the test server test.prisonfun.com once more.

Turn off any mods

If you receive the connection rejected error on a modded server, a mod may be the cause of it. Verify that you and all other players affected by the mods have installed them properly and that they're not broken.

Additionally, some servers will not allow you to use certain mods. Basically, turning off all your mods one at a time and troubleshooting each one will allow you to figure out which one is causing the problem.

Use a VPN

Using a VPN may be able to resolve the "io.netty.channel" issue in some circumstances, as it could be an issue with your connection that is causing the error "AbstractChannel$AnnotatedConnectException: Connection refused: no further information."

A VPN enables you to connect to a virtual private network (meaning you won't be on the same IP anymore). The same network policies that applied to your first connection do not apply to this network, so you may be able to circumvent some constraints. There are many free VPNs available online that you can download and use for this purpose.

Update Java

For Minecraft to function properly, the most recent Java version is often required, and it's possible that the Java files you use to connect to the server are out-of-date.

You need to check Java for updates, and you might even need to reinstall Java if necessary. After that, type "test.prisonfun.com" to try and connect to the testing server IP. If the issue is still not resolved, you may have to check whether any of your Minecraft files are corrupt.