How to fix Connection Reset in Minecraft

Minecraft has emerged as the most popular internet video game in recent years. You can play multiplayer in Minecraft, but to make that happen, you must connect to an online server. However, you may have numerous problems with players being unable to connect to the server every now and then, such as the "Exception Java.Net.Socketexception Connection Reset" error message.

You can troubleshoot the issue with the aid of this article.

Fixes for the Minecraft Connection Reset error

Upon failing to log into a server, you should first check if the server itself is experiencing an error. If that's the case, it could explain why you get the "Exception Java.Net.Socketexception Connection Reset" error message when you try to join the game.

By following the steps below, you can check the Minecraft server and see if it's actually a problem from your end.

Connect to the 24/7 test server: test.prisonfun.com

All game versions are supported by this specially-created testing server, which is constantly available. Those who can connect to this server can confirm that their game works properly. If you still have issues, the solutions listed below can be used by those getting the error: "Exception Java.Net.Socketexception Connection Reset."

Flush your DNS

By clearing IP addresses and other information from your cache and flushing your DNS, you can solve a wide range of internet-related issues. However, carefully follow the instructions in the above video because it's quite easy to make small mistakes.

This isn't a direct fix for the current Minecraft problem. Instead, it's a general answer routinely used when internet issues arise. This can be used whenever your internet connection has been slow.

Allow Minecraft on your Firewall

It's quite plausible that the firewall on your computer is blocking the game from using your internet connection. As a result of Minecraft's inability to connect to servers, you will receive an error message.

The video can be used to enable Minecraft on your firewall. The outbound connection may occasionally be blocked by firewalls, parental controls, or workplace restriction software, which may cause the connectivity issue.

Reconnect to the testing server IP test.prisonfun.com after that.

Use a VPN

Some players might wish to try using a VPN service. It's possible that some IP addresses do not work for a reason. If your ISP is causing problems, you can get past ISP limits using a VPN service.

Learn how to use a VPN in the video above, then attempt to reconnect to the server at test.prisonfun.com to check if the problem is fixed. This is a simple and easy step, but make sure to use a free VPN at least to start.

Change your DNS Server

This is comparable to flushing your DNS, and if that doesn't work, getting a completely new DNS server may fix this issue for you. The process to change this can be quite hard, so you'll want to completely follow the video.

You can always change it again after doing this. If the issue still persists, be sure to try out each fix on this list, and afterward, log into test.prisonfun.com.

Reboot your router

If everyone besides you can connect to the host server, it's recommended to restart your router and try again. This may seem like a fairly straightforward repair, but it frequently corrects the issue.

The error "Exception Java.Net.Socketexception Connection Reset" is almost always caused by internet-related issues, so rebooting your router may be enough to fix it.