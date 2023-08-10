How to fix the Error Code Crossbow in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a largely popular sandbox game where you can showcase your creative skills while embarking on thrilling adventures. Many players have reported facing the Error Code: Crossbow while signing in to the game. It can happen due to various reasons, such as poor network, connectivity issues, or an overloaded server in a specific region.

If you have been facing this issue, this article has you covered. We will provide you with all the details of the crossbow error code and some solutions that may help fix it.

What is the Minecraft Error Code: Crossbow, and what are its causes?

Many players face an issue while attempting to sign into their accounts in the game's Bedrock Edition. Error Code: Crossbow appears on their screen along with a long message stating that you could not be signed in to your Microsoft, access to Realms, Profiles, and your Marketplace items will be limited. This can happen due to various reasons, such as:

You have an outdated version of Minecraft in your system.

The server may be facing a huge number of traffic at that moment.

There may be unstable DNS servers from your ISP providers.

Your network driver may be outdated.

Guide to fixing the Error Code: Crossbow in Minecraft

The following fixes depend on the specific error occurring in your system. Thus, it may be a hit-and-trial method where the error could either be fixed by following a single step or you may be required to try them all:

Update your game to the latest version: Ensure smooth gameplay by keeping your Minecraft client updated. You may download the latest patches and updates from the official website to prevent errors from outdated game files. Repeat Sign-In Attempts: Sometimes, this error might occur due to high traffic at that moment. You may attempt to sign in several times simultaneously. This method may seem unconventional but has proven effective for many players. Clear Account Sign-In Data: Many gamers have reported success in fixing the login issue after clearing the account sign-in data. This can be done simply by going to the Profile section in the game settings. Update Network Driver: If the network driver is outdated, it may be a reason for such errors to pop up. Make sure to update the network driver by going to the Device Manager in your system. Adjust DNS Settings: The login issue may occur due to slow or unstable default DNS servers provided by your Internet Service Provider. Updating your DNS settings may eliminate this error. Utilize a VPN: Try using a Virtual Private Network to enhance your network connection during peak hours, such as between 6-10 pm when many players are connected to the game. Reinstall Minecraft: The last resort is to reinstall the game when everything else has failed. Back up all the important files to avoid losing the local saves.