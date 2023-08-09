How to download Minecraft Bedrock 2.70 update on PlayStation?

Minecraft continues to captivate its fanbase with each update by introducing new features and gameplay mechanics to the game. The most recent significant version, denoted as 2.59, revealed a lot of quality-of-life improvements aimed at enhancing the game's overall experience. However, there have been a lot of issues with that version, and all those bugs were finally fixed in the latest update.

This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of downloading and installing the Minecraft Bedrock 2.70 update on your Playstation console, ensuring you do not miss out on exciting new features.

Guide to downloading Minecraft Bedrock 2.70 update on PlayStation

A still from the game on PlayStation (Image via Minecraft)

Here are the two ways to update the game on your console:

Automatic Updates (Recommended) : Minecraft for PS4 is designed to update automatically. This ensures that you are always enjoying the latest features and improvements. Therefore, you will already have the latest version installed in the system. Manual Update (Optional) : If automatic updates are not enabled on your PS4, you can easily initiate the update process by pressing the 'Options' button on your controller when the game opens. Now navigate to the new menu and select the 'Check for Updates' option.

These steps can be followed to ensure that you are always playing the latest version of the game.

What to expect from Minecraft 2.70 update?

The following is a step-by-step breakdown of version 2.70 patch enhancements for the Bedrock Edition of the game on consoles:

Crash Prevention: A critical crash occurrence during gameplay that impacted the user experience was resolved. PlayStation Store Access: An issue specifically occurring on PlayStation platforms that led to players losing access to the in-game store.

Some changes that were previously added comprise the following:

Loading Progress Issue Fix: A bug causing the loading process to get stuck at 66% during the game launch was fixed. iOS Launch Stability: Addressed a crash occurring during the launching of the game on iOS devices. Player Visibility Enhancement: Fixed an issue where the player names not being visible through walls and other environments. Text Visibility and Ray Tracing: Rectified a bug preventing proper text display on Signs when ray tracing was enabled on PC. Data Loading Accuracy: Fixed an issue where players encountered incorrect data while transitioning from a server or Realm to a local game. Text-to-Speech Prompt: Players are provided with the option to enable text-to-speech functionality during the game's launch.

These enhancements in Version 2.70 (Bedrock) have been meticulously designed to elevate your gaming experience, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable adventure in the virtual world.