How do you fix a flooded house in Minecraft?

For millions of players, Minecraft is the perfect game to do whatever they want, from building gigantic houses and castles to sneaking around the spooky depths of the deep dark. While that is true for the most part, they must remember that Minecraft is ultimately a survival game and that things tend to go wrong a lot of the time.

Players can often step over their fully matured crops, breaking them earlier than expected. Some players might accidentally turn all their lava into obsidian while trying to construct a nether portal. The point is that mistakes happen, and it is then up to players to find a solution.

In this article, we will tackle the issue of fixing a flooded house in Minecraft.

Solutions to fixing a house filled with water in Minecraft

Houses in Minecraft are often built with a ton of love, care, planning, and, most of all, precision. Players often spend hours, days, weeks, and even months on their builds, working to perfect everything down to the finest and smallest detail. However, sometimes, accidents can occur inside the premises of players' houses.

One such problem is players' houses filling up with water. This can be due to a plethora of reasons. The biggest and most compelling reason is that players' houses are underwater and that water has thundered in due to a large gap in their walls or even a TNT or Creeper explosion. Players playing on online servers can also face such issues due to offline griefing by other players.

While the title says "solutions," most players know that this one is a no-brainer. By far, the best way to solve any flooding issue in the game is to use the sponge blocks or sponges. Sponges are fairly rare blocks that remove a large chunk of water from the location at which they are placed. As a result of this, they turn into a wet sponge. Wet sponges can be dried inside furnaces.

Sponges cannot be crafted in Minecraft unless players consider drying out a wet sponge to obtain a dry sponge "making" a sponge. They are mostly found in ocean monuments, where they have special rooms dedicated to them.

Up to 30 sponges can be found in the "sponge room" of an ocean monument. They can also be obtained as a mob drop as elder guardians always drop one block of wet sponge when killed by players. Players wanting to fix their flooded house should work on acquiring some sponges.

How to use a sponge to dry a house

To start draining their house using a sponge, players should equip the sponge and swim/walk to the middle of their house or a room. Here, they must place the sponge down.

When a sponge is placed in water, it absorbs a large amount of it. Players must follow this cycle until their house is fully dry. However, they should dry it after each use, so carrying multiple sponges is advised.

This is the best and fastest way to dry a house. Alternative methods include removing the water source block(s), going into creative mode and using the sponge or a water bucket repeatedly, or reloading an old save to save yourself a ton of work.

