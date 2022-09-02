How to fix unknown host error in Minecraft?

In recent years, Minecraft has become the most well-liked and welcoming online video game. In Minecraft you're able to play multiplayer, you'll need to connect to various new servers to take advantage of this opportunity.

You have the option of becoming a host and even setting up your own server. But occasionally, you will run into a lot of issues with players not being able to join the server, like the "Unknown Host" error message. This article will help you troubleshoot the problem.

Potential reasons and fixes for Minecraft's "Unknown Host" error

If you are unable to get onto the server after making several attempts, you should first check to see if the server is malfunctioning. The reason you might be getting the "Unknown Host" error message when trying to join the game could be because the server you're trying to connect to is having some difficulties.

If the error is related to the Minecraft server you're attempting to connect to, you can check it by following the procedure below.

Check if you're able to access the following server: test.prisonfun.com

All game versions are supported by this specially created Minecraft testing server that is available at all hours. Those who can connect to this server can ensure their game is working properly. The alternative remedies listed below can be used by players who are still unable to join due to the error message "Unknown Host".

Verify that you're playing on a compatible server

You will see the Unknown Host issue if you attempt to connect to a random server and enter the incorrect IP address. Make sure the server you are connecting to is appropriate for your Minecraft game. You won't be able to resolve this issue in any other case.

The reason you might be receiving the error message "Unknown Host" could be due to you trying to join a server that is only Bedrock Edition, well you're using Java Edition (or vice versa). This could also be the case when trying to connect to a premium-only server using a cracked version of Minecraft.

Disable your firewall

Your operating system's firewall guards you against any risks you might encounter while using your computer. However, it occasionally flags safe files and connections incorrectly and may prevent you from accessing them.

Additionally, this occurs with third-party firewalls and antivirus software. Therefore, as a potential workaround for this solution, we advise temporarily turning off any third-party antivirus software or firewall that might be obstructing your ability to connect to the server you're trying to join, whether it be a faction server, mini-game server, or anything else you're attempting to join.

Restart your router

It is advised that you restart your router and give it another go if others can connect to the host's server but you are unable to. This may seem like a very simple solution, but this is often what fixes this error.

The simplest method for doing this is to just turn off your modem, wait for a few minutes, and then turn it back on. Start Minecraft and try to join the test server test.prisonfun.com again after waiting for the connection to be restored.

Flush your DNS

You can repair a variety of internet-related problems by flushing your DNS, which clears IP addresses and other entries from your cache. Be sure to follow the video above carefully when doing this, since it's quite easy to make mistakes.

This isn't a specific cure for the Minecraft issue at hand. Rather, it's a general solution that's frequently applied when people experience a similar problem. You can try joining test.prisonfun.com once again to see if this has potentially fixed your issue.

