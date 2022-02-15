Thousands of Minecraft servers offer factions as a game mode. Because of the modding capabilities that the game offers, users can make servers for hundreds of players. Factions are an interesting game mode as it mixes both single player and multiplayer survival aspects.

In the faction game mode, players can create a group and claim areas in the world by fighting other groups and strengthening their conquered areas. They can set up massive builds and collect huge amounts of resources to gain power.

Hence, players must know which server offers the best faction gameplay, alongside the most concurrent players,

Top 5 Minecraft servers for faction in 2022

Although many servers offer faction gameplay, with new servers popping up every day, here are the 5 best Minecraft servers for faction in 2022:

5) Mox.mc

Mox.mc is also known as purple prison (Image via mclike.com)

This is a popular server that was considered one of the best last year. Even in 2022, Mox.mc is played by hundreds of players for various game modes like Survival, RPG, Prison, Auction, and of course, factions.

4) MineSuperior

MineSuperior (Image via @MineSuperior Twitter)

MineSuperior is another server with hundreds of concurrent players. The server is great for factions and other game modes like skyblock, towny, prison, survival, etc. The server constantly adds new events and exciting features.

3) ManaCube

ManaCube hub (Image via manacube wiki)

ManaCube is a huge server with thousands of users playing together. It has several game modes, including factions. Here, players can make a clan and raid other enemies and defend their own bases. There are several mini games inside the faction as well, to keep it interesting.

2) Complex Vanilla

Complex Gaming server (Image via Minecraft)

Complex Vanilla is another huge server that is part of the parent server called Complex Gaming. The Complex Vanilla mainly focuses on game modes like Prison, Creative, Skyblock, and Factions.

1) TheArchon

TheArchon (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the most famous server for PvP and faction game mode is TheArchon. With thousands of concurrent players, it is still the best Minecraft server for factions in 2022. It also offers many game modes like skyblock, prison, etc.

With so many players constantly playing on the server, people can quickly join and find factions to play in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

