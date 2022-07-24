How do flower pots work in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, a flower pot is a small decorative block in which players can place all kinds of flowers, plants, saplings, and more. As players gradually progress further in the game, they transform their bases with more details and designs to make it look esthetically pleasing.

There are a few blocks in the game that are dedicated to decorating a structure, base, or room. A flower pot is a great way to bring more greenery to a room where large trees and plants cannot be placed. This article explains how to craft and use them to enhance the look of a room.

Crafting recipe and how to use flower pots in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft a flower pot

Crafting recipe for the flower pot (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

To place a small plant in a room, players must first craft a flower pot. These small blocks are made up of three bricks. Bricks are items that can be obtained by smelting clay balls that players can get by breaking clay blocks, which can be found in shallow lakes or in lush cave biomes. They can be mined with a normal shovel to get clay blocks.

Once bricks are ready, players can place three bricks in the crafting slot, making a V-shape. This will craft one flower pot that can be transferred into the inventory.

Moreover, these small blocks are also naturally generated in witch huts, igloos, woodland mansions, and in various villages. All these structures will have different vegetation in the flower pot.

How to use flower pots and what can be placed in it

New Mangrove propagule placed in the flower pot (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the flower pot is crafted, players can place it anywhere. In Java Edition, pots can be placed on any block or over air. However, in Bedrock Edition, they must be placed over a full block's top surface or atop a fence, stone wall, or hopper. They cannot be placed on slabs and stairs unless they are upside down and provide a flat area.

Many kinds of vegetation can be placed inside it. Mushrooms, fungi, flowers, saplings, ferns, dead bushes, cacti, bamboo, azalea, mangrove propagule, and mangrove roots can be placed inside a flower pot. And despite the name (flower pot), many other plants can also be placed in it.

Plants like cacti and wither rose do no harm players if they are planted inside the flower pot (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The fascinating part is that any plant that has the capacity to grow further does not if they are placed inside the pot. Sapling, mushrooms, bamboo, among others, will not grow at all. If players want to remove the plant from the pot, they can simply right-click the block.

Certain plants and flowers like cacti and wither roses do not inflict any damage if they are placed in a flower pot, even if players jump onto the block.

