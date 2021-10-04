How to get Champion's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons has a lot of armor options. Standard Minecraft has chain, leather, iron, gold, diamond and Netherite armor, but Minecraft Dungeons has many more options. There are tons of armor sets in regular Minecraft Dungeons, but with the addition of several new DLC sets, the list gets even longer.

One of those Minecraft Dungeons armor sets is the Champion's Armor which is a unique variant of the Hero's Armor. This is one of the best armor sets in the game. Here's how to get it in Minecraft Dungeons.

A guide to getting Champion's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Unfortunately for many Minecraft Dungeons players, Champion's Armor, and many other great weapons and armor, is a DLC exclusive. It comes with the release of the Creeping Winter DLC.

Creeping Winter, DLC from Minecraft Dungeons that allows players to get better items. (Image via Minecraft)

After purchasing and installing the Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC, the Champion's Armor can then drop in Lone Fortress, Cacti Canyon, Arch Haven and Abyssal Monument. There's no guarantee that it will drop, but it is part of the potential loot pool.

It can also be bought from camp merchants such as the Piglin Merchant, the Mystery Merchant and the Village Merchant. The Mystery Merchant gives out random, unknown items, so the armor can't be reliably selected, but it can be selected from the other two.

Additionally, it can drop as part of the reward for defeating the Ancient Terror, which is an Ancient Hunt. This requires items to be sacrificed and is extremely difficult to defeat, so the other methods are much better options. Ancient Hunts are arguably the most difficult part of the entire game, so purchasing the armor is more than worth it.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Heroes, the hunt is on!Learn everything you need to know about your next procedurally-generated endgame adventure, Ancient Hunts – coming in our red-hot update on Feb 24:↣ redsto.ne/ancienthunts Heroes, the hunt is on!Learn everything you need to know about your next procedurally-generated endgame adventure, Ancient Hunts – coming in our red-hot update on Feb 24:↣ redsto.ne/ancienthunts ↢ https://t.co/BrXaFH238l

The Champion's Armor can reach up to 108 power and will then have a minimum health of 5,685 and a maximum of 5,921, making it one of the strongest sets of armor in the game. It also comes with these effects:

+Health (up to 5,921)

+35% damage reduction

-40% potion cooldown

Mobs target players wearing it more

