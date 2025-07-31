How to get copper armor in Minecraft

Copper armor is a relatively easy and simple armor set that you can craft and use in Minecraft. Since armor is one of the most important gear to make in the survival game, players are usually keen to craft it as soon as possible. Since iron is slightly harder to find than copper, Mojang decided to bring the copper armor set to the game for new players.

Here is a simple guide on how to create a copper armor set in Minecraft.

Steps to get copper armor in Minecraft

1) Progress to the Stone Age

Progress to the Stone Age by obtaining stone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to chop down a tree with your hands. The logs can then be crafted into planks and sticks, with which you can create your first set of wooden tools. Be sure to create a pickaxe and quickly find some stone to mine. This way, you will progress to the Stone Age and craft a stone pickaxe.

This is necessary since you will not be able to mine copper ore blocks with a wooden pickaxe; it has to be mined with a stone variant.

2) Find copper in the most common Y levels

Find copper ore in shallow caves or small hills (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After getting a stone pickaxe, you need to head down to shallow caves or climb some small hills to find copper ores. Since copper is much more common than iron, you should not have much trouble finding it.

Copper ores generate most commonly between Y level 6 and 80. You will most likely find more copper ores underground rather than on hills. If you are confused as to which Y level you are on, you can press the F3 button in Java Edition, or toggle the coordinates from settings in Bedrock Edition, and check your coordinates.

3) Smelt raw copper into copper ingots

Raw copper must be smelted into copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once copper ores are mined with a stone pickaxe, they will drop raw copper items that you can pick up. These items need to be smelted in a furnace using any fuel. Once raw copper items are smelted, they will convert into copper ingots, which can now be used to craft copper armor parts.

4) Craft copper armor parts

Craft copper armor parts with copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The new copper armor has identical crafting recipes like any other armor set, like leather, iron, gold, or diamond. You can use copper ingots to craft armor parts on a crafting table and wear them to get more protection against attacks from hostile creatures. After this, you can head into the caves to find more valuable resources like iron or diamond to upgrade your armor set.

