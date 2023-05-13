How to get 'Crafting a New Look' achievement in Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang will soon be releasing the brand new Minecraft 1.20 update, bringing many new features and changes to the age-old sandbox title. It will add new biomes, mobs, blocks, and items. Apart from that, there are several smaller additions that Mojang also inculcates in an update. One of these smaller features is advancements.

These are certain milestones that you can unlock by simply doing all kinds of activities in the game. From obtaining stone and iron to defeating the final boss mob, almost every major activity gives you an advancement. 'Crafting a New Look' is a new advancement coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. Here is a simple way to get it when the update drops:

Steps to get the 'Crafting a New Look' advancement in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Find an armor trim

You will find armor trims from all kinds of structures in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

As with every new advancement that gets added to the game, this particular one is also attached to a new feature. Armor trims are new items that users can find in the 1.20 update. These items will allow you to customize the design of your armor.

Armor trims are found in various structures, ranging from desert temples to end cities. Hence, you must find these new items by exploring several structures.

That said, you must remember that the structures you have already discovered will not generate new armor trims. You need to travel far and wide to load new chunks and the structures in them. These new structures are the only place armor trims will generate chest loot.

This process of finding the new item will take quite some time for those who have already loaded hundreds of chunks into their old worlds.

2) Craft a smithing table and apply armor trim on an armor part

Crafting a New Look advancement unlocked the moment the player designed the armor with armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Next, you need to craft the smithing table. As mentioned above, armor trims can be applied to armor parts to design them. Hence, the smithing table has also been revised to fit the new items and design the armor.

To craft one, you will need two iron ingots and four planks. Place the two iron ingots horizontally on top and four blocks right below them in columns of two.

Once the block is crafted, place it and use it to open its GUI. It will show three slots where an armor trim, an armor part, and a mineral or crystal can be placed. You can simply place the armor trim and the desired armor part in the slot, then choose any earth mineral or crystal you want to place. This will determine the color of the design that will be applied to the armor. The item can be anything from an iron ingot to a netherite ingot.

As soon as you take the finished armor with the design, you will get the 'Crafting a New Look' advancement in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

