How to get any enchanted book in Minecraft using commands

Minecraft features a wide variety of enchantments to accentuate your gameplay. Some enchantments offer quality-of-life improvements like Mending and Unbreaking, while others provide powerful buffs like Sharpness and Fire Aspect.
Although enchantments are one of the core aspects of Minecraft, there are no reliable ways to obtain specific enchanted books. With the exception of a few enchantments, most can be acquired by trading with librarians. However, this process is highly dependent on RNG. In Survival mode, luck is the only way to obtain the enchanted book of your choice.
While you can switch to Creative mode to get any enchantment instantly, players can also use commands to obtain specific enchanted books. Follow this guide to learn about commands for enchanted books in Minecraft.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Minecraft Enchanted Book Command for Java Edition
In Minecraft Java Edition, commands allow you to do all sorts of things. Whether you want to kill all entities in your world or locate structures, commands provide great flexibility, especially in Java Edition. If you want to get a specific enchanted book, enable cheats and use the following command syntax:
- /give @s enchanted_book[stored_enchantments={levels:{enchantment_name,lvl:number}}]
Replace enchantment_name with the name of the enchantment you want and number with the desired level of said enchantment. If the enchantment has no levels, use 1.
Below is a list of enchantment names for use in the command:
- aqua_affinity
- bane_of_arthropods
- binding_curse
- blast_protection
- channeling
- depth_strider
- efficiency
- feather_falling
- fire_aspect
- fire_protection
- flame
- fortune
- frost_walker
- impaling
- infinity
- knockback
- looting
- loyalty
- luck_of_the_sea
- lure
- mending
- multishot
- piercing
- power
- projectile_protection
- protection
- punch
- quick_charge
- respiration
- riptide
- sharpness
- silk_touch
- smite
- soul_speed
- sweeping_edge
- swift_sneak
- thorns
- unbreaking
- vanishing_curse
- breach
- density
- wind_burst
You can stack multiple enchantments on an enchanted book by separating them with a comma, as shown in the example below:
- /give @a enchanted_book[stored_enchantments={levels:{mending:1,unbreaking:3}}]
The above command will give you an enchanted book with Mending and Unbreaking III. You can similarly add more enchantments to create a book with the best enchantments.
Minecraft Enchanted Book Command for Bedrock Edition
While most Java Edition commands work similarly in Bedrock Edition, unfortunately, this is not the case for the enchanted book command. You cannot directly obtain an enchanted book with specific enchantments using commands. The only way to do it is by using the /give command to obtain a regular book and then applying enchantments with the /enchant command.
First, enter the following command to give yourself a book:
- /give @s book 1
Replace 1 with the number of books you want. Once you have a book in your inventory, use this command:
- /enchant @s enchantment_name enchantment_level
Replace enchantment_name with the enchantment and enchantment_level with the level of enchant you want to apply to the book, then execute the command. This will instantly enchant the book with the specified enchantment. Repeat the process with additional books to create different enchanted books using commands in Minecraft.
Also Read: 10 best Minecraft commands for beginners
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!