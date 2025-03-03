How to get any enchanted book in Minecraft using commands

Minecraft features a wide variety of enchantments to accentuate your gameplay. Some enchantments offer quality-of-life improvements like Mending and Unbreaking, while others provide powerful buffs like Sharpness and Fire Aspect.

Ad

Although enchantments are one of the core aspects of Minecraft, there are no reliable ways to obtain specific enchanted books. With the exception of a few enchantments, most can be acquired by trading with librarians. However, this process is highly dependent on RNG. In Survival mode, luck is the only way to obtain the enchanted book of your choice.

While you can switch to Creative mode to get any enchantment instantly, players can also use commands to obtain specific enchanted books. Follow this guide to learn about commands for enchanted books in Minecraft.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Enchanted Book Command for Java Edition

Give yourself any enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Java Edition, commands allow you to do all sorts of things. Whether you want to kill all entities in your world or locate structures, commands provide great flexibility, especially in Java Edition. If you want to get a specific enchanted book, enable cheats and use the following command syntax:

Ad

/give @s enchanted_book[stored_enchantments={levels:{enchantment_name,lvl:number}}]

Replace enchantment_name with the name of the enchantment you want and number with the desired level of said enchantment. If the enchantment has no levels, use 1.

Below is a list of enchantment names for use in the command:

aqua_affinity

bane_of_arthropods

binding_curse

blast_protection

channeling

depth_strider

efficiency

feather_falling

fire_aspect

fire_protection

flame

fortune

frost_walker

impaling

infinity

knockback

looting

loyalty

luck_of_the_sea

lure

mending

multishot

piercing

power

projectile_protection

protection

punch

quick_charge

respiration

riptide

sharpness

silk_touch

smite

soul_speed

sweeping_edge

swift_sneak

thorns

unbreaking

vanishing_curse

breach

density

wind_burst

Ad

You can stack multiple enchantments on an enchanted book by separating them with a comma, as shown in the example below:

/give @a enchanted_book[stored_enchantments={levels:{mending:1,unbreaking:3}}]

The above command will give you an enchanted book with Mending and Unbreaking III. You can similarly add more enchantments to create a book with the best enchantments.

Minecraft Enchanted Book Command for Bedrock Edition

While most Java Edition commands work similarly in Bedrock Edition, unfortunately, this is not the case for the enchanted book command. You cannot directly obtain an enchanted book with specific enchantments using commands. The only way to do it is by using the /give command to obtain a regular book and then applying enchantments with the /enchant command.

Ad

/give book command (Image via Mojang)

First, enter the following command to give yourself a book:

Ad

/give @s book 1

Enchant command (Image via Mojang)

Replace 1 with the number of books you want. Once you have a book in your inventory, use this command:

Ad

/enchant @s enchantment_name enchantment_level

Replace enchantment_name with the enchantment and enchantment_level with the level of enchant you want to apply to the book, then execute the command. This will instantly enchant the book with the specified enchantment. Repeat the process with additional books to create different enchanted books using commands in Minecraft.

Also Read: 10 best Minecraft commands for beginners

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!