How to get every item a zombie wears in Minecraft Bedrock

Various kinds of hostile mobs can spawn in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. One of the most common hostile mobs is a zombie. This undead creature can either spawn with or without items. It can essentially spawn with items like swords, shovels, carrots, and even armor sets.

While most players might simply try to kill the mob and move on, these mobs can occasionally spawn with valuable armor sets that can be obtained with a trick. Here is a short guide to get every single armor part from a zombie, particularly in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to get every armor part from a zombie in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Find a zombie wearing some sort of armor

You need to find a zombie that is wearing armor. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to find a zombie that has any sort of armor on it. For you to have a chance to find a zombie with armor, you first need to make sure that you are not playing on easy mode, since there is 0% chance the mob will spawn with armor.

In normal mode, there is a 0% to 15% chance that a zombie spawns with armor, while in hard mode, there is a 1.8% to 15% chance.

Hence, you can change the game's difficulty to hard and generate new chunks to have a better chance of finding a zombie with armor.

2) Trap a zombie in a two-block hole and fill it with water

Trap the zombie in a two-block deep hole and fill it with water. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After finding the zombie, you must lure it into a two-block deep hole, so that it cannot escape. To do this, simply create the hole, place a trapdoor, and open the trapdoor. Mobs in Minecraft consider trapdoors as solid blocks, even when they are open. The zombie will walk towards you and fall into the hole. After this, you can remove the trapdoor if you want.

Once the zombie is in the hole, fill the hole with water and let the zombie drown. This will turn it into a drowned zombie.

3) Drowned zombie will drop all armor parts

Drowned zombie will drop every armor part for you to pick. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Right after the zombie turns into its drowned variant, it will instantly drop every armor part it was wearing. If you have not attacked the zombie earlier, you will notice that the armor parts will have full durability. Once you obtain the armor parts, you can kill the drowned.

