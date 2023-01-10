How to get every type of villager in Minecraft

Villagers come in many different varieties in Minecraft, and this can be attributed to two primary factors. Depending on the biome a villager was born in, and which profession block it connects to, it can appear a certain way and perform different tasks accordingly.

If players want total control over their villagers with regard to their design and their profession, there are a few things to take into account. However, changing a villager's appearance and behavior isn't all that difficult to manipulate. Players may need some materials to ensure that there are enough beds and job site blocks for villagers, but otherwise, obtaining the specific villager a Minecraft player is looking for isn't too difficult.

Obtaining each villager type in Minecraft: biomes and professions

While breeding a Minecraft villager and giving it a specific profession may seem tricky at first, the process is quite simple once players have it figured out. Simply put, each time a villager is spawned into the world, naturally or by breeding, it will wear certain clothes based on which biome it spawns in. Even if a biome doesn't spawn villages naturally, villagers will still don certain clothing based on their biome.

Breeding villagers in Minecraft

Ensure that there are enough unclaimed beds within your village (generated or player-made). Provide an abundance of food for your villagers by creating crop farms and having farmer villagers by allowing a standard villager to claim a composter block. The more farms and farmers a player has in their village, the more food will be distributed to other villagers, increasing the likelihood they'll breed. Lastly, with plenty of beds and food available for the Minecraft villagers, make sure not to break any villager buildings. Don't kill any of them either. This will ensure that villagers don't enter the "grieving" state, which keeps them from breeding for a set time.

Villager types and which Minecraft biomes are needed to breed them

Desert - Badlands, eroded badlands, wooded badlands, desert.

- Badlands, eroded badlands, wooded badlands, desert. Savanna - Savanna, savanna plateau, windswept savanna.

- Savanna, savanna plateau, windswept savanna. Taiga - Old growth pine taiga, old growth spruce taiga, taiga, windswept hills, windswept forest, windswept gravelly hills.

- Old growth pine taiga, old growth spruce taiga, taiga, windswept hills, windswept forest, windswept gravelly hills. Snowy - Frozen river, snowy beach, frozen peaks, grove, jagged peaks, snowy plains, ice spikes, snowy slopes, snowy taiga, frozen ocean, deep frozen ocean.

- Frozen river, snowy beach, frozen peaks, grove, jagged peaks, snowy plains, ice spikes, snowy slopes, snowy taiga, frozen ocean, deep frozen ocean. Swamp - Swamp, mangrove swamp.

- Swamp, mangrove swamp. Jungle - Jungle, bamboo jungle, sparse jungle.

- Jungle, bamboo jungle, sparse jungle. Plains - River, beach, stony shore, stony peaks, birch forest, old growth birch forest, dark forest, forest, flower forest, meadow, mushroom fields, plains, sunflower plains, cold ocean, deep cold ocean, lukewarm ocean, deep lukewarm ocean, ocean, deep ocean, warm ocean, deep dark, dripstone caves, lush caves, basalt deltas, crimson forest, nether wastes, soul sand valley, warped forest, the End, end barrens, end highlands, end midlands, small end islands.

Once Minecraft players have bred their villagers, it's time to give them a job to keep them occupied. This is achieved by placing a work block close enough to the villager to allow them to claim the block. The easiest way to accomplish this is to provide the villager with its own "stall" as seen in villager trading halls complete with its own bed and job block. However, as long as the villager has a path to its bed and its job block, it can obtain its profession regardless.

Each villager profession and its job site block in Minecraft

Unemployed - None

- None Nitwit - None

- None Armorer - Blast Furnace

- Blast Furnace Butcher - Smoker

- Smoker Cartographer - Cartography Table

- Cartography Table Cleric - Brewing Stand

- Brewing Stand Farmer - Composter

- Composter Fisherman - Barrel

- Barrel Fletcher - Fletching Table

- Fletching Table Leatherworker - Cauldron

- Cauldron Librarian - Lectern

- Lectern Mason/Stone Mason - Stonecutter

- Stonecutter Shepherd - Loom

- Loom Toolsmith - Smithing Table

- Smithing Table Weaponsmith - Grindstone

Once players know how to spawn their Minecraft villagers in specific biomes and know which job blocks to provide them, the process isn't all that difficult. As long as players can keep making beds, food, and job site blocks, they can keep creating specific villagers.

