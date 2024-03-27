How to get free Hermitcraft Season 9 map from Minecraft Marketplace

Hermitcraft is the largest consistent Minecraft YouTuber server and is currently in its 10th season. The content creator is also consistently family-friendly, meaning it should be no surprise that they were contacted to put together a great gift for the Bedrock community to go alongside the announcement of a huge sale for the marketplace.

This sale features a plethora of discounted community content, with some items up to 75% off. However, the gift that Hermitcraft put together is a full release of season 9's world for free. Below, we've detailed how to find the world in the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace and play it for yourself.

How to get Hermitcraft's Season 9 world on the Minecraft Marketplace

1) Launch Bedrock

You can see if you're logged in on the main menu (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to take advantage of these great discounts is open up Bedrock. If you play on PC, you'll first need to open the game's launcher and ensure Bedrock is selected. As Minecraft Java Edition's best mods are free, it has no marketplace; the sale only matters on Bedrock.

If you play on mobile or console, just hit the application and wait for any automatic updates to finish.

2) Navigate to the Minecraft Marketplace

The marketplace's home screen (Image via Mojang)

Now that you're on the game's main menu, you must ensure you're logged in. You can do this by checking the player character on the right. If the skin and name match, hit the marketplace button. If they're wrong, log in again or restart the game. You must be logged in to add the content to your account.

3) Search for "Hermitcraft"

Searching for "Hermitcraft" should get a single result (Image via Mojang)

Once within the marketplace, enter the search bar at the top and search for the word "Hermitcraft." If all goes well with the search, there will only be a single option. However, if there are more, look for the version of the season 9 world uploaded by Hermitcraft, as this guarantees you avoid knockoffs.

4) Claim and download the map

The message about claiming the content should appear above the download button (Image via Mojang)

Once you are sure you've found the correct result, add it to your account, then go ahead and download it. There will be a secondary window after hitting download the first time, where you'll need to hit download again before it starts. Most marketplace content is small, so the wait shouldn't be long.

5) Create a new world and explore.

Typically, when settings are locked, changing them can break things (Image via Mojang)

Now that the world is stored locally, the button should have changed to read "Create this world." Hit this button, and then create a world. You can technically edit world settings before creation, but this can break content, so experiment at your own risk.

But once loaded in, you should spawn next to a shulker box of starting gear and some guidebooks to get the exploration started. This starting gear includes some basic diamond armor, tools, and elytra with rockets, but the abundance of expert-level Minecraft farms on the map should make getting better gear simple.