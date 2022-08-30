How to get free vanilla cape in Minecraft

Capes are special and rare skin modifications in Minecraft that not many players have. These can be attached to the back of a character and are designed specifically by Mojang.

Some capes are only available to Mojang employees, while other capes are given to players and fans who have attended previous Minecon events or are simply lucky winners.

Mojang recently announced that it will be giving away a free cape to players. Unfortunately, not all players will be able to obtain them.

Free vanilla cape to be released in Minecraft starting August 31

In a blog post on the official website, Mojang explained why it is giving away a free cape and when players can obtain it.

Starting August 31, the developers will roll out the cape throughout the week. This means that players will get the cape in their dressing room or skin customization menu anytime after that date.

The blog post reads:

"To show our gratitude towards players who already had both editions before we announced we’d start selling them together, we’re going to give you the new Vanilla cape! So if you owned both Java and Bedrock Edition on PC on a single account before June 6, 2022, you will be receiving this special cape shortly, and you’ll be able to wear it in both editions."

While many players will attempt to get the cape on the start date, Mojang has specifically stated that it might take a while to acquire it.

How to get the free vanilla cape and its eligibility

As mentioned above, not all players will be receiving the free vanilla cape as a gift. The cape will only be given to players who own both Java and Bedrock Edition on a single account before June 6.

With the release of The Wild Update, Mojang decided to merge both Java and Bedrock Edition purchases and give both editions to players in a package whenever they buy the game.

Hence, if players already had both the editions before this purchase merge was implemented, they will receive the cape as a gesture of gratitude from Mojang. Remember, players must own both the editions separately on the same PC account to obtain the free cape.

If players are eligible, they can simply wait for the cape to show up in Java or Bedrock Edition. Luckily, this cape can be used in both the editions by customizing the skin.

Java Edition capes can be added from the Minecraft launcher itself (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can go to the 'Skins' tab in the official game launcher and press 'Edit' on any skin. Here, they will be able to edit all the aspects of the skin, including the addition or removal of capes.

If players are eligible to get the free vanilla cape, they will be able to see it while editing a skin.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition cape can be applied to a skin from the game itself (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players will be able to see the new free cape when they head to the Dressing Room inside the game via the main menu.

