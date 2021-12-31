How to get the Ghost Cloak in Minecraft Dungeons

One of the best items for getting out of a bad situation in Minecraft Dungeons, the Ghost Cloak provides a speed boost and makes the hero intangible, allowing them to pass through enemy mobs.

As a common to rare quality item in Minecraft Dungeons, finding a Ghost Cloak shouldn't be too daunting of a task. However, it still helps to know where this item can potentially spawn and on what difficulty as well.

As a loot drop, the Ghost Cloak is subject to the game's randomized loot system, so it may not appear right away even in suitable conditions. Fortunately, there are more sources in Minecraft Dungeons to find the item.

Minecraft Dungeons: All sources for the Ghost Cloak

The Nether Fortress is the one location where the Ghost Cloak can drop on normal difficulty (Image via Mojang)

Overall, the Ghost Cloak can appear in five different levels across multiple difficulties. Furthermore, the item is available in Minecraft Dungeons via three different merchants.

Regardless of where players might seek out the cloak, it is still beholden to the game's chance-based loot rolls. Even if the player seeks out merchants to get the cloak, their inventories rotate periodically and there's no guarantee it will appear at a given time.

Below, players can find a list of sources where the Ghost Cloak can be found:

As a Loot Drop

Creepy Crypt (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulties)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulties)

Lower Temple (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulties)

Windswept Peaks (Apocalypse difficulty)

Nether Fortress

As a Purchaseable Item

Village Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Luxury Merchant

As stated previously, it may take multiple passes through a dungeon or multiple visits to the merchants at a hero's camp before the cloak presents itself. Regardless, once players have acquired their Ghost cloak, they have an incredibly helpful tool for escaping dangerous situations.

In addition to the movement speed boost and ability to pass through enemies, the Ghost Cloak also reduces incoming damage by 50 percent.

There are other items that make for solid escapability, but few can match the utility of the Ghost Cloak. It works great in both speed builds and survivability builds alike in Minecraft Dungeons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having a Ghost Cloak at the ready can be the difference between escaping a perilous ordeal and being overwhelmed by hostile mobs on most given maps.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul