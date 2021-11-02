How to get the Hammer of Gravity in Minecraft Dungeons

A unique melee weapon found in Minecraft Dungeons, the Hammer of Gravity is a slow but heavy-hitting tool that has the ability to pull nearby mobs near the target that was hit.

With powerful strikes and great range, the Hammer of Gravity is an exceptional close-quarter weapon despite its slow attacking speed. Minecraft Dungeons heroes hoping to take out enemy mobs in one swing can do much worse than this unique hammer.

Fortunately, this particular tool also doesn't have the rarity of some other unique-quality weapons, so it should be an easier find in theory.

Minecraft Dungeons: Locations and ways to find the Hammer of Gravity

It's not the best melee weapon, but the Hammer of Gravity is still effective and can be used in a variety of melee builds (Image via Mojang/YouTube user SpookyFairy).

Finding a Hammer of Gravity in Minecraft Dungeons is primarily beholden to the game's RNG (random number generator), which governs the probability and occurrence of loot drops from enemies and chests.

However, the Hammer of Gravity can also occasionally appear in the inventories of certain merchants in a player's camp after they've been unlocked. This gives heroes an extra opportunity to find the fabled weapon when loot drops simply aren't working in their favor.

The Hammer of Gravity can be found in the following Minecraft Dungeons areas:

Drop locations

Fiery Forge

Underhills

Obsidian Pinnacle (Adventure difficulty)

Overgrown Temple

Abyssal Monument

Merchants

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Ancient Hunt mobs

Unbreakable One (ancient variant of the redstone golem)

Running through levels, defeating enemies, and opening loot chests will trigger the game's RNG in various spots, potentially allowing players to receive a Hammer of Gravity drop.

If these drops just don't seem to be working out, one can head to camp and consult the Luxury, Mystery, or Piglin merchants in an attempt to trade for the item. Merchant inventories rotate regularly, so be sure to check in to see what new items are available.

Increasing the difficulty can also yield better drops, but there's no guarantee that heroes will obtain the Hammer of Gravity.

At the end of the day, when acquiring specific items in Minecraft Dungeons, patience and persistence are key. Dungeon crawler games are well known for their status as time sinks, and sometimes it can take a while before a hero is able to perfect their build with the right gear and enchantments.

