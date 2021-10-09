How to get hidden advancements in Minecraft

After defeating the Ender Dragon and acquiring an elytra, Minecraft may begin to feel like an aimless game to some players, especially if they do not have a big project idea in their mind.

Completing advancements in the game can be a fun objective for those who like exploring the world of Minecraft and learning new things about it.

Hidden advancements in Minecraft

These are advancements that cannot be viewed on the advancement screen until after the player has completed them. The following are all the hidden advancements present in Minecraft Java Edition as of version 1.17:

Hero of the Village

Voluntary Exile

Arbalistic

How Did We Get Here?

Four hidden achievements in Minecraft

1) Hero of the Village

This advancement is unlocked when a player successfully defends a village from a raid in Minecraft. A raid is an event in which many illagers attack a village and it occurs when a player with an active Bad Omen status effect enters a Minecraft chunk with a village in it.

However, it is not activated if the village is an abandoned village. Raids have different waves, and the maximum number of waves depends on the difficulty set in that world.

2) Voluntary Exile

The Voluntary Exile achievement is unlocked when a player kills a raid captain. A raid captain is an illager with an ominous banner. As players can guess, it spawns during the raid, sometimes riding a ravager. Players may also come across them during pillager patrols or when passing by a pillager outpost.

3) Arbalistic

This is one of the easiest hidden advancements. To complete it, all players need to do is kill five different mobs using a crossbow. A crossbow can be crafted using three sticks, one iron ingot, two strings, and a tripwire hook.

Players can also obtain crossbows by killing pillagers and piglins equipped with it or looting chests generated in bastions or pillager outposts.

4) How Did We Get Here?

This is considered to be the hardest advancement to unlock in Minecraft. To unlock it, players need to have all twenty-six status effects in the game applied to them at once.

Here's a list of all the effects that need to be active on the player at the same time:

Absorption

Bad Omen

Blindness

Conduit Power

Dolphin's Grace

Fire Resistance

Glowing

Haste

Hero of the Village

Hunger

Invisibility

Jump Boost

Levitation

Mining Fatigue

Nausea

Night Vision

Poison

Regeneration

Resistance

Slow Falling

Slowness

Speed

Strength

Water Breathing

Weakness

Wither

The best way of completing this advancement is to prepare all the required potions and fill dispensers with them. Next, players should try to achieve the Bad Omen and Hero of the Village status effects as they last very long.

After that, they need to get all the mob status effects and then using the dispenser, players can activate the rest of the effects quickly. This advancement is a lot harder to unlock than it may sound.

