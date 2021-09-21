There are tons of weapons and armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons that players can use to create and perfect their avatar for the coming levels. There are different items that have different enchantments and effects that will be good for certain levels, but not others.

There are tons of different unique weapons and armor sets, including The Highland Armor. A unique armor set in Minecraft Dungeons, it is a unique variant of Scale Mail. Here's how Minecraft Dungeons players can get it.

How to get Highland Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

The Highland Armor can have either 104 or 113 power and a maximum health of up to 7153, making it a really strong armor set. It also allows the user to gain speed after a dodge.

It also adds 35% damage reduction and 30% melee damage to the user, so it can be used in tandem with other weapons for a great combo.

Highland Armor has good stats and effects that will be very useful to certain levels (Image via Mojang)

Highland Armor can drop from any chest, mob or boss in locations where Scale Mail is in the base loot table, like all unique armor and weapons in Minecraft Dungeons. Unique armor isn't hard to come by, but there are so many different ones that it can be difficult to get the right ones.

There are a few levels that players can play that have a chance to give the Highland Armor as a reward or through a chest. Pumpkin Pastures and Fiery Forges can, but they're the only standard levels. There are two DLC levels, Frosted Fjord and Basalt Deltas, that can give Highland Armor as well.

Also Read

Additionally, the Highland Armor can be acquired from the Luxury Merchant and the Piglin Merchant. This Minecraft Dungeon armor is also available through defeating an Ancient Mob, the First Enchanter, though they can be quite difficult to defeat. It is recommended that players try other methods to unlock before resorting to Ancient Mobs.

Edited by R. Elahi