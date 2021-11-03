How to get Map Room achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's map is an infinitely expanding space that can continuously generate terrain after terrain as the player explores it. Many new players won't know this, but they can craft in-game maps to help navigate through the vast lands of Minecraft.

Players can create multiple maps, each showing different areas of the world and by placing them all in a huge frame, it will unlock a special achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, called the 'Map Room' achievement.

The Map Room achievement in Minecraft Bedrock and how to get it

What is the 'Map Room' Achievement

9 maps connected (Image via Reddit)

The 'Map Room' achievement in Minecraft Bedrock is accomplished by exploring a large area in Minecraft with the help of 9 maps. Then placing them all in item frames in a 3x3 configuration so that they are adjacent to each other. Hence, making a larger map from all the smaller ones.

How to attain the 'Map Room' Achievement

To get this achievement, players will need 9 locator or empty maps, and 9 item frames. Then, each map must be completely explored, not leaving any area on the map empty. Remember, the first three maps will constitute the top row of the larger map, the next three will be middle row, and the last three maps for the bottom row.

Incomplete map (Image via Minecraft)

To make the two maps adjacent to one another, the player's pointer must leave the first map, and then a new map should be made to explore the next chunk. Continuing this, the player must explore all sides to make a big square map with all the smaller one's.

Players can also name individual maps by number to avoid losing track. Once this is done, they can put each map in the item frame. The moment they place the last map, they will get the achievement.

Things to remember while aiming for the achievement

While aiming for this achievement, players must re-check all the maps for any unexplored areas. Next, they must check if each map is connected to the others, players must follow a set pattern to get all the maps adjacent to one another.

There was a debate in the community regarding the level of the map required to achieve this. To lay this question to rest, players can get the achievement regardless of what level their maps are on.

