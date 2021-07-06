How to download Minecraft 1.17.1 Java Edition update, which is expected to release on July 6th

In April, Mojang announced the split of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Due to technical problems and the global pandemic, developers would have failed to deliver a satisfying update. Considering all of this, Mojang decided to delay the new world generation features like noise caves, biomes, etc.

The first part of this update followed the same schedule and was released last month. Minecraft 1.17 features axolotls, glow squids, goats, copper ore, amethyst, and many other blocks and items.

The update may not seem big, but it has added over 100 new blocks and items, which is more than the nether update last year. Unfortunately, many unexpected bugs also made their way into the 1.17 update. As usual, developers are quick at fixing the bugs.

We are hopefully expecting a 1.17.1 release for java to come tomorrow which adds minor changes and bug fixes

Minecraft 1.17.1 update is expected to release on July 6th

A month after 1.17's official release, Mojang is back with a minor bug fix update. The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is expected to release on July 6th. Developers said the update date might get changed if any critical issues are found.

A second release candidate for 1.17.1 is now going out to fix a few critical issues. https://t.co/t6Zq9tR4lL — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) July 5, 2021

Yesterday Mojang released the second release candidate for 1.17.1 to fix security and performance issues. There were no changes to the expected release date in the official post. So, players can expect the update to release on July 6th around 8:00 AM PST.

Download Minecraft 1.17.1 update

Players can download the 1.17.1 update using the Minecraft launcher. Follow these steps to download the latest update:

Open Minecraft launcher,

Go to the "Installations" tab from the menu.

Select the latest version, 1.17.1, and create a fresh installation of the update.

Once the update is downloaded, click on the "Play" button to launch Minecraft 1.17.1

Minecraft 1.17.1 update mainly fixes bugs and issues related to new mobs, blocks, and diamond ore. Here are some of the major fixes and changes coming in this update:

Powdered snow's collection rate is increased by two times.

Drowned now have a higher chance to drop copper ingots

In 1.17.1, blue axolotls can only be obtained via breeding.

Players can now also get screaming goats by breeding regular goats.

Zombies, Zombie villagers, husks, and drowned do not pick glow ink sac.

A bug fixed where axolotls constantly tried to leave the water.

Classical Chinese language added.

New font characters added.

Emerald ore and diamond ore generation reverted to how it was in 1.16.5.

Mojang has also addressed many other bugs in Minecraft 1.17.1 update. As mentioned, players can now again find diamonds abundantly at height level Y 11. However, this change doesn't affect chunks already loaded in 1.17. Players will have to move to new unloaded chunks to find diamonds like they used to do in 1.16.5.

