How to get Minecraft Bedrock and Java versions and what's different between the two?

Minecraft, a game that started as an indie survival sandbox, has turned into a full-scale pop culture phenomenon. Minecraft became the best-selling game globally after beating Grand Theft Auto V and Tetris (EA).

One of the main reasons this title saw such immense growth in the past decade is its compatibility with a variety of different devices. There are two editions of Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

Both versions might look identical, but they have many differences. New players should always research before buying either one of them. This article informs players about the differences between the Java and Bedrock Edition and how to download them.

Minecraft Bedrock and Java version

Differences

Minecraft Java is made using the Java programming language, whereas Bedrock Edition is created in the C++ programming language. Since Java is quite an intricate language, it's not the best option for low-spec devices like phones and consoles. Due to this, developers used C++ to create a lite version which is similar to the original Minecraft Java edition.

Non-geeks might have a hard time understanding this. However, this means that the Bedrock Edition is optimized for low-end devices, while the Java Edition is intended for PCs. Here are some significant differences between the Bedrock and Java editions:

Crossplay

Minecraft Realms (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition supports crossplay on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more. Bedrock players also have access to Realms, a multiplayer server run by Minecraft. Using Realms, you can play with any Minecraft Bedrock player.

Java Edition players have their own version of Realms and can play with other Java players. Bedrock Edition is a better option when it comes to players looking for crossplay in Realms.

Modding

Players who are interested in trying Minecraft mods should opt for Java Edition. Since the Bedrock edition only supports add-ons and is incompatible with modding. The Java Edition has thousands of mods and texture packs available for free.

Both Bedrock and Java Editions have features exclusive to them. Interested readers can find out their differences in detail here:

Read: Minecraft Bedrock vs Java Edition: 5 Major Gameplay Differences You Should Know About in 2021

How to get Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition?

Pandas and cats (Image via Minecraft.net)

Interested players can download Minecraft Java Edition from Minecraft's official site. It is available for $26.95 at the official store. Follow the steps below to get the the Java Edition:

Visit the Official Minecraft website. From the upper side of the page, select "Games." Select "Minecraft" from the options available. Select "Get Minecraft." Complete the payment process, and the game will begin downloading.

As for the Bedrock Edition, it is available in many game stores, depending on the device. Players can download Minecraft Bedrock Edition from PlayStore, App Store, Microsoft Store, and more.